Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat firms after Russia strikes Ukraine port; soybeans weak; corn mixed

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline a day earlier as investors covered short positions following a Russian strike on a port in Ukraine that renewed fears about supply shortages, traders said. "Wheat was mostly higher today ... after Russia...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. grain futures fall, weighed down by weather, global economy

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures plummeted on Thursday, as investor fears of an economic downturn and improved sentiment over U.S. crops shifted attention from war disruption to Black Sea exports. Wheat futures sank to their lowest level since March 1. J.P. Morgan analysts in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Analyst APK-Inform ups Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast

KYIV, June 23 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform raised its forecasts on Thursday for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected corn harvest. The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 52.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 18.2 million tonnes of wheat and 27.7 million tonnes of corn.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 29-July 5

June 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 29-July 5, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 29-July 5 - tax 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price 399.4 352.5 308.6 June 16-21 - tax 131.6 92.8 84.0 - indicative price 386.4 317.6 305.5 June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat, soybeans set for second weekly fall on economic concerns

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybeans futures fell on Friday and were set for their second consecutive weekly slump as warnings of a creeping recession fanned worries about demand, while an improved outlook for U.S. crops also added pressure. Ongoing talks over a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits lowest in nearly 4 months as supply concerns ease

June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell to its lowest in nearly four months on Thursday, after a senior U.S. official stressed that Russian grains and fertilizer were not covered by sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine. Supply pressure from early harvesting in the United States and European grain belts...
AGRICULTURE
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat drops 4%, hits lowest since March 1

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures sagged 4.0% to their lowest since March 1 on Thursday, with traders shrugging off concerns about supply disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to focus on potential demand destruction from a slowing global economy. * Seasonal harvest pressure also contributed to the sell-off in wheat, which has fallen for six of the previous seven sessions. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract ended down 39-1/2 cents at $9.49-1/4 a bushel, falling below the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat futures ended 33-3/4 cents lower at $10.12 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for September delivery was off 20-1/4 cents at $10.85-1/2 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Friday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 150,000 to 400,000 tonnes. That compares with the prior week's total of 236,900 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Kremlin insists Russia has not stolen Ukrainian grain as Turkey investigates

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday reiterated its assertion that Russia has not stolen any grain from Ukraine as Turkey said it was probing allegations from Kyiv and would not allow any such grain to be brought to Turkey. Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said in early June...
EUROPE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures rise on bargain buying; wheat falls

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said. "Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. "Traders that sold all week will likely want to take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia may switch grain, sunseed export tax to roubles, agency says

(Adds details, quotes, context) June 23 (Reuters) - Russia may gradually switch state export taxes for grains and sunflower seeds to the rouble currency from the U.S. dollar, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in one of the ministries involved in discussing the change. Russia, the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-UK's Truss: Ukraine grain crisis must be solved in the next month

ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - The crisis around grain trapped in Ukraine must be resolved in the next month, British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday during a visit to Ankara when she offered Britain's expertise to help resolve the situation. "We are very clear that this grain crisis...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains slump over 2% on demand worries, supply pressures

* Soybeans drops to lowest since late-Jan (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago grains futures slumped more than 2% on Thursday, dragged down by worries about demand as global recession risks emerged, with supply concerns easing after a U.S. official said Russian food and fertilizer exports were not subject to sanctions.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Germany's Baerbock: Setting up transport routes for Ukraine's grain key priority

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Setting up reliable transport routes for grain from Ukraine is top priority to prevent a global food crisis and will be a main topic at Friday's global food conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Ukraine is being blackmailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop on demand concerns, weakness in crude oil

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell for the eighth time in nine sessions, plunging 3.7% to their lowest since May 11 on concerns that slowing global economy could limit demand, traders said. * Weakness in the crude oil market added pressure to soy. * In percentage terms, the daily decline in the most active soybean futures contract was the largest since Feb. 25. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also ended sharply lower, with soyoil hitting its lowest since Feb. 9 on news that officials from some G7 countries, including Germany and Britain, will push for temporary waivers on biofuels mandates to combat soaring food prices. * CBOT July soybean futures dropped 59-1/2 cents to settle at $15.93-1/4 a bushel and the new-crop November contract was down 61 cents at $14.15-1/2. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 2.95 cents at 67.71 cents per lb and CBOT July soymeal was off $5.70 at $432.40 a ton. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Friday morning to show that weekly export sales of soybeans were in a range from -50,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Trade forecasts for soymeal export sales ranged from 100,000 to 350,000 tonnes and for soyoil export sales from zero to 25,000 tonnes. * A week ago, soybean export sales totaled 724,800 tonnes, soymeal export sales were 292,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales were 6,200 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
CHICAGO, IL

