GRAINS-Wheat firms after Russia strikes Ukraine port; soybeans weak; corn mixed

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell for the eighth time in nine sessions, plunging 3.7% to their lowest since May 11 on concerns that slowing global economy could limit demand, traders said. * Weakness in the crude oil market added pressure to soy. * In percentage terms, the daily decline in the most active soybean futures contract was the largest since Feb. 25. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also ended sharply lower, with soyoil hitting its lowest since Feb. 9 on news that officials from some G7 countries, including Germany and Britain, will push for temporary waivers on biofuels mandates to combat soaring food prices. * CBOT July soybean futures dropped 59-1/2 cents to settle at $15.93-1/4 a bushel and the new-crop November contract was down 61 cents at $14.15-1/2. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 2.95 cents at 67.71 cents per lb and CBOT July soymeal was off $5.70 at $432.40 a ton. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Friday morning to show that weekly export sales of soybeans were in a range from -50,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Trade forecasts for soymeal export sales ranged from 100,000 to 350,000 tonnes and for soyoil export sales from zero to 25,000 tonnes. * A week ago, soybean export sales totaled 724,800 tonnes, soymeal export sales were 292,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales were 6,200 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
