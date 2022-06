Two crossovers of similar size, but the plug-in hybrid has a better efficiency rating? Yes, and examples like this are only going to become more numerous. Two of the very best all-wheel drive crossovers available this year are the all-new Genesis GV60 and Toyota RAV4 Prime. Each comes with a plug, and each has segment-leading acceleration. In fact, each is the quickest crossover each company makes. So how did the Toyota RAV4 Prime, which can burn gasoline in certain modes, end up being the one with the better EPA rating?

