The Minnesota Supreme Court held that the city of Minneapolis has a “clear legal duty” to hire more than 100 additional police officers under its charter. It’s the latest major development in a city that’s spent years debating about how to effectively manage its police force after the murder of George Floyd.The decision, which came down on Monday, found that under the Minneapolis charter, the city must meet a mandated minimum staffing requirement for its police department, in addition to the city council fully funding such hires. As of early May, the MPD had 614 officers. The high court...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO