When a call to the police for help turns deadly

SAN ANTONIO - Brendan Daniels tried to find help for his brother. Damian Daniels was alone in his San Antonio home in the throes of a mental health crisis. The 30-year-old Black combat veteran had grown increasingly depressed after the recent deaths of his sister, father and uncle in quick succession....
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal jury awarded $21 million to the family of a pregnant teen who was shot and killed by undercover police officers in Northern California five years ago, attorneys said. Elena Mondragon was a passenger in a BMW pulling out of a Hayward apartment...
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose provided new details Friday about a standoff earlier this week that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting of a double-murder suspect.The incident began Tuesday night after police found a man shot on Mount Shasta Drive. He later died.Investigators say the suspect, identified as Raymond Calderon, then drove to Modesto where he shot and killed his second victim, a 29-year-old woman.On Wednesday, San Jose police found Calderon hiding in a shed behind a home near Edenvale Elementary School, which led to a seven-hour standoff with the armed suspect.San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said that the standoff ended after Calderon raced out of the shed towards two officers with a gun in hand. "The suspect was observed with a gun in his right hand and was given several commands to drop the gun," Mata said. "Calderon ran and raised and pointed the gun at a special operations officer. Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him twice."Chief Mata said police found two stolen firearms at the scene. He said it is still not clear what Calderon's motive was for the double killing, but noted it did involve a domestic violence dispute.
SAN FRANCISCO - A Hayward man was arrested for detonating fireworks and injuring two San Francisco police officers at the conclusion of the Golden State Warriors' victory parade on Monday, police say. Police said Sione Havili, 27, set off explosives at around 3:19 p.m. in the area of Market and...
SAN FRANCISCO - An investigation into an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon led to the arrests of 2 people and the confiscation of 2 firearms, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department.On Wednesday, San Francisco Police officers from Northern Station responded to Fillmore and Broadway Streets regarding a report of an armed robbery. Once on scene, officers met with a woman who stated that while she was walking, she was robbed of her backpack and cell phone by an unknown suspect who pointed a gun at her before fleeing in a car.Officers searched for the suspect vehicle...
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are asking the public to help find the suspect in a June 12 sexual assault in the city's Balboa Park neighborhood.According to police, on June 12 at approximately 6:20 a.m., a male suspect about 5 feet tall wearing a red hoodie followed a 20-year-old woman for several blocks before accosting her in the 1200 block of Cayuga Avenue, grabbing her from behind, covering her mouth and sexually assaulting her.The victim fought off the suspect who then ran, police said. It is believed the suspect may have sustained injuries to his fingers or hands during the struggle.Police said the suspect was last seen heading north on Cayuga Avenue wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white stripe and white shoelaces.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Esther Gonzalez with the special victims unit at esther.gonzalez@sfgov.org or (415) 734-3003. The anonymous SFPD Tip Line is (415) 575-4444 or you may text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO - The man who was shot and killed on a San Francisco Muni train appeared to have attacked the shooter with a knife. Video prior to the deadly shooting Wednesday allegedly shows the man who was killed attacking another rider with what appeared to be a knife moments before the other man opened fire, according the The San Francisco Chronicle.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco and Pittsburg police teamed up last night to arrest the suspect in a fatal shooting in a San Francisco Muni subway train Wednesday, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Javon Green, 26, was arrested on the 1000 block of Power Avenue. Once transported to San Francisco, […]
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Sheriff's Office said it already has received more than two dozen requests for concealed carry permits after Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that gives Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a ruling likely to lead to more people legally armed.
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Thursday morning. ACSO said the man attempted to run deputies over before he was shot. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Lupine Way in unincorporated Hayward for suspicious activity. The reporting party said […]
MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
DANVILLE, Calif. - In normally quiet Danville, gunshots rang out late Tuesday afternoon, startling residents on a tree-lined street. "All of sudden, I heard a couple of firecracker noises, then a couple more, and I was like this sounds bad," said Sean Fannan, who was in his pool but went outside to see what was happening.
The San Francisco Sheriff's Office has gotten over twenty-four applications for concealed carry permits since SCOTUS struck down a NY law requiring a person to show "proper cause." California's "good clause," which is similar to New York's "proper clause" requirement—so the SCOTUS decision is expected to affect CA's decision in approving these applications. [Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the recent arrests of two homicide suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in the Mission District last February. On Friday, February 18, 2022 at around 7:49 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the area of 23rd Street...
Police released a video Thursday showing the vehicle that killed a 42-year-old deaf father, Dmitry Putilov, who was biking at the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets in downtown Oakland with his children.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River. John Coleman of Berkeley, California, and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned on the North Fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday, June 14, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
A bombshell report released by the Anti-Police Terror Project is putting a microscope on Oakland Police's response calls for service. According to the report, from 2018 to 2020, less than 10 percent of all 911 calls to the Oakland Police Department were for violent crimes. More than 50 percent of the calls were for things police shouldn't need to respond to, such as mental health calls.
MODESTO, Calif. — A day after a 29-year-old mother was killed by her ex-boyfriend in a double homicide that spanned from Modesto to San Jose, family members gathered to remember Michelle Rose Gonzales. She leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter and a 6-month-old son, family said. Michelle had been in...
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
