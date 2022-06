Officials from the Port of San Diego and the city of Chula Vista gathered at Bayside Park on June 2 to announce securing $275 million in public bond funding for construction on the Chula Vista Bayfront, enabling the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention project to break ground. The Chula Vista Bayfront Facilities Financing Authority, of which the Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista are the sole members, and developer RIDA Chula Vista, LLC, closed escrow in late May on their respective financings. The total estimated costs to construct the resort hotel, parking, convention center and associated improvements is $1.35 billion.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO