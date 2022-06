It was a big deal when Carver County Schools Superintendent Rudolf Siewert came to inspect our District 24 one-room schoolhouse in the 1950s. We took it very seriously. We began preparing for his visit days in advance — all 16 of us in grades 1-6 (though the grade ahead of me had no students). Our teacher, Mrs. Van Eyll, made sure just the right lessons were neatly chalked on the blackboards, while we students carried out the rotating housekeeping chores that were assigned for that week. Tension built each day because we never knew for sure the day or hour that Mr. Siewert would drive into the school yard.

