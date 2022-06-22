The 125 Funniest Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids

Most people see a live childbirth video two times in their life: once during sexual health class in middle school, and another time when they’re a soon-to-be parent themself. Two very different viewing experiences. While you may have shielded your eyes in naïve embarrassment or horror when you were a mere tween, you most likely have your eyes dutifully glued to the screen if you’re expecting to pop out your own baby in the coming weeks. Either way, birth videos should be required viewing for parents-to-be. And not just a video of the birth you plan to have — whether it’s a C-section, vaginal birth, unmedicated birth, or home birth — but also the one that may unfold if plans need to change, which they often do. Viewing a string of childbirth videos is certainly not the same as a casual Netflix binge. But doing so will educate you about various procedures that could come into play and help you feel as well-prepared as possible going in, so you can be there for your partner.

