ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The 125 Funniest Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids

Fatherly
Fatherly
 3 days ago

Knock-knock jokes are famous for their repetitive and universally recognized format. They’ve earned somewhat of a bad rap, as the least funny knock-knock jokes tend to be the most famous. But the best knock-knock jokes for kids and adults are not only tolerable but genuinely funny and very silly. They may...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

60 Jokes for Teens That Will (Briefly) Stop the Eye Rolls

If getting a laugh out of a teenager was as easy as eliciting an eye-roll, we wouldn’t need articles like this. But here we are. Throw a barrage of relentlessly corny jokes at your teen, and you can expect to watch your punchlines ricochet weakly off the affectless force field of adolescence. Try to skew too cool with your dad jokes, and the special power of the dad joke will crumble at your feet. Yes, making the crowd laugh takes the highest dad joke skill and the perfect matrix of corny and cool.
KIDS
Fatherly

55 Delightfully Stinky Poop Jokes and Puns for Kids

You may be asking yourself: Do my children really need encouragement — or new material — when it comes to toilet humor? Most kids, after all, are already obsessed with poop jokes and poop puns. They can’t get enough of the poop emoji. “Diarrhea” and “poop” are gleefully thrown out as serious proposals for the names of sports teams, stuffed animals, and pizza orders. And the truth is most of their silly jokes about poop revolve around a world that goes beyond repeating (or singing) the word “poop.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

139 Corny Jokes to Tell to Kids You Love

Nothing lightens the mood like the ridiculousness of a funny joke or riddling off a reserve of cheesy quips. For kids, it can definitely be a reprieve from long days cooped up at home, frustrating school days, or conflict between siblings. With older kids, it’s always a toss-up whether corny jokes will elicit a laugh or an eye-roll, and what works one day might be deemed uncool the next. But honestly, an eye-roll from a teenager is a victory in and of itself. This list of funny dad jokes has something for everyone, from animal jokes to food jokes, math jokes, and Star Wars jokes. (Everyone who likes funny jokes, that is.) And although these funnies might annoy your spouse (and any other adults nearby), they’ll make any kid laugh. So, whatever works, right?
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

110 Funny Jokes for Kids (And Adults Who Like Dumb Jokes)

Kids love a funny joke and are quick to reward adult silliness with gratifying laughter. But coming up with funny kids’ jokes on the spot is tough. Even the most dad joke proficient among us can have trouble thinking of puns and funny dad jokes in the moment. The secret to the best kids’ jokes is a deep commitment to ridiculousness. Good jokes for kids celebrate and revel in silliness over intelligence. They’re not afraid to get corny or rely on a pun that’s a bit of a stretch. Here are some kids’ jokes are light-hearted and fun but draw in adults with their clever puns.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
Fatherly

117 of The Very Best Dad Jokes

Dad jokes are more than funny jokes that happen to be told by dads. They walk a razor-thin line between wit and dumb humor, equal parts cheesy and hilarious. A great dad joke is almost always a variation on the pun — a punchline that’s both super ridiculous and cerebrally obscure. It challenges your brain and leaves you laughing in disbelief. And although dad jokes may be fearlessly corny, that doesn’t mean they can’t be hilarious. Here are some of the best dad jokes around to help you get everyone laughing. Or groaning, which isn’t necessarily au unfavorable reaction to dad jokes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Model Niece Waidhofer Dies by Suicide at 31

Family and friends are mourning the loss of model Niece Waidhofer. Waidhofer's family confirmed she died by suicide, per TMZ, and was discovered after Texas law enforcement completed a welfare check in her Houston home sometime last month. She was 31 years old. "Sadly, Niece took her own life after...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Sarah
Person
Rob Elliot
Person
Robin
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Fatherly

The Leading Causes Of Death In Men Should Be A Wakeup Call To Everyone

In general, being an American male is hazardous to your health. Men in the U.S. die an average of five years before women do. That’s coupled by the fact that the country is already an outlier when it comes to life expectancy. In other rich countries, such as Iceland, Norway, Japan, and Australia, men live on average eight years longer than they do in the U.S., even though Americans spend more on healthcare than people in any other country in the world.
CANCER
Fatherly

71 Brain Teasers for Adults and Kids

Riddle me this: Why do kids love brain teasers? Answer: They supply hours of free entertainment that challenge us to think outside the box. They also provide a healthy dose of humility when one is finally told the (so obvious!) answer. But brain teasers are the most fun when you — the parent — are asking them. Riddles and brain teasers allow you to feel much smarter than you really are. As your kid tries to come up with an answer, their brains will crackle with energy and smarts, which we can all agree is a great way to pass the time.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knock Knock Joke#Mosquito#Europe#Dad Joke#Knock Knock
Fatherly

11 Best Hand Clapping Games for Kids (With Video and Lyrics)

From the moment a kid can press their hands to your hands, hand-clapping games are going to become a thing. Parents might think they have all the best and most common hand-clapping games and hand-clapping songs memorized, but the truth is, not every hand-clapping game is intuitive or easy. From...
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

The 51 Best Kids’ Songs Almost Any Parent Can Sing

The family armed with an arsenal of catchy, classic kids’ songs need not fear the long road trip or interminable snow day. Singing songs with your kids is a great way keep the family entertained, whether or not it actually sounds good. The best kids’ songs are the ones parents and kids can both sing easily even if no one in the family has the talent to turn it into anything other than a hobby. Songs that aren’t annoying are also a plus (though a rarity when it comes to children’s music).
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

The Baby Names Increasing Fastest in Popularity for Gen Alpha Are Super Unique

There are so many factors that influence which baby names will spike in popularity. We know that pop culture, TV, and actors play an influence. But events and shifts in society play a role too which is why we have popular generational names. For the Baby Boomer Generation, names like Robert and Mary were popular. Gen X had Chad and Tonya; Millennials are Kyle and Britney. For Gen Z, the popular names for the generation started to shift to more unique names like Aiden and Addison. Popular names for late Gen-Z and Gen Alpha have become super traditional: Emma, Ava, Liam, Harper. But the baby names that are increasing the fastest in popularity for Gen Alpha are super unique, and that’s not by accident.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

What Is the Male Version of a Karen?

It all started with BBQ Becky. But before she was re-birthed as a Karen, and before we all asked, “what is a Karen,” before she dripped in the amniotic fluid of internet shorthand, her name was Jennifer Schulte and she was a middle-aged white woman who called the police to report that a Black family was using a charcoal grill in a park where open fires were not allowed. Schulte dialed 911 several times over the course of a few hours, not because she was in any danger but because the family was doing something that she didn’t like (open fires turned out to be permitted, as though that matters). She wielded her whiteness like a buzzsaw.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Relationships
Fatherly

The 400 Most Surprising Baby Name Meanings

Choosing a name for your baby boy or girl is an exciting task, if a high pressure one. Names carry meaning, many of them obscured by time, and before your child’s specific personality and life story fill out the baby name you’ve given them, the baby name’s meaning carries most of the weight. Every parent wants to give their child a unique and meaningful name, one that will help them to grow up to be brave, honest, or hardworking. But some of the strongest, unique baby boy and unique baby girl names have comparatively humble meanings, which just goes to show how little the meaning of a name can matter in the end. Javier, for instance, means “owner of a new house,” while Glen means “from the secluded narrow valley.” Jameson means — you guessed it — “son of James.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

How To Keep “Does Everyone Hate Me?” Thoughts At Bay

An unanswered text, a short response, a canceled hangout — all these not-so-fun dynamics are par for the course in relationships. Yet for some of us, they can feel more like catastrophes than momentary frustrations or inconveniences. When the vibe seems even slightly off, you might even find yourself spiraling into “why does everyone hate me?” territory.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

The Trendiest Baby Names for Every Year Since 1930 Are Super Cool

Baby name trends are relatively predictable. Some names have been common or popular for a long time – since our grandmas were kids. Other names become trendy when a TV show, movie, or celebrity thrust the name into the spotlight. While trendy names often come in groups, have you ever wondered what the trendiest name was in any given year? Or, more importantly, have you been looking for a name that is off the beaten path?
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

9 Birth Videos That Offer An Uncensored Look At Delivering a Baby

Most people see a live childbirth video two times in their life: once during sexual health class in middle school, and another time when they’re a soon-to-be parent themself. Two very different viewing experiences. While you may have shielded your eyes in naïve embarrassment or horror when you were a mere tween, you most likely have your eyes dutifully glued to the screen if you’re expecting to pop out your own baby in the coming weeks. Either way, birth videos should be required viewing for parents-to-be. And not just a video of the birth you plan to have — whether it’s a C-section, vaginal birth, unmedicated birth, or home birth — but also the one that may unfold if plans need to change, which they often do. Viewing a string of childbirth videos is certainly not the same as a casual Netflix binge. But doing so will educate you about various procedures that could come into play and help you feel as well-prepared as possible going in, so you can be there for your partner.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fatherly

Fatherly

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy