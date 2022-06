NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Trophy Room under the Longfellow Bridge is located on the Cambridge side of the bridge. It is accessible to the public 24/7. Steampunk Museum/Palmer, MA: Located in the Palmer village of Thorndike, the museum is located in a former church. Those interested in learning more about Bruce and Melanie Rosenbaum's design business and their art can visit their website for more: www.modvic.com.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO