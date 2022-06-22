ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, IL

Edinburg Girl Scout Troop Install "LIttle Library" at Community Building

taylorvilledailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the Edinburg Girl Scout Troop 6213...

taylorvilledailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com

Bethany Celebration On Now And All Day Saturday

Folks from all over Central Illinois make their way out to Bethany over the weekend. Over 20 food and craft vendors showing up to the Bethany Celebration. Organizer Cassandra Lambdin says vendors came from all over to celebrate Bethany. Fellow organizer Kaytie Orris says the event means a lot to...
BETHANY, IL
WAND TV

Annual Arthur fireworks show this weekend

ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Some local Fourth of July festivities will begin this weekend, including one of the largest fireworks shows in Central Illinois. It’s estimated that 30,000 people will attend the annual Arthur fireworks show on Saturday, June 25. Arthur Director of Tourism Angie Parsons says it’s an...
ARTHUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinburg, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
Edinburg, IL
Education
wmay.com

Monroe To Be Closed At 10th Street Tracks, Effective Monday

Effective Monday, Monroe Street in downtown Springfield will be permanently closed at the 10th Street tracks. Vehicles will still have access to any businesses on Monroe between 9th and 11th, but will no longer be able to cross the tracks. The closure is part of the railroad relocation project and the development of the new multi-modal transportation hub.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July holiday

(WAND) - WAND News is tracking where you can go to watch fireworks leading up to and on the 4th of July this year. We will continue adding to this list as more events are announced. Arthur: June 25, Jurgens Park, 9:30 p.m. Arcola: June 26, Best Western Plus Green...
WAND TV

Rural ambulance service in dire need of volunteers

MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A rural Christian County ambulance service is in dire need of volunteers. Mark Forbes, President of Morrisonville Community Ambulance, told WAND News if they don't get more volunteers the service could be forced to reduce hours or close for good. "People need to step up. We...
MORRISONVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Library
nprillinois.org

District 186 could trade emergency cancellations for e-learning days

Springfield District 186 officials are rolling out a plan to replace emergency days during inclement weather with remote learning sessions. A public hearing to take input on the district’s new e-learning plan. is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 5 in the district’s board room at 1900 W. Monroe St....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Police Chief: Many Panhandlers At Intersections Are Scamming Donors

Springfield’s police chief says local drivers need to know that when they hand money to people panhandling at busy intersections or in median strips, they may be falling victim to a fraud. Police have begun to implement Mayor Jim Langfelder’s order to move panhandlers away from those busy and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Christian County Court Cases 06/23/22

The following people were set to appear in Christian County Court on June 23rd. For more on their case, visit www.Judici.com. Click here to see the list of those who were scheduled to be in court today.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
advantagenews.com

Body found in unincorporated Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body this (Friday) afternoon. The discovery was made around 1:20pm along Chain of Rocks Road near Illinois Route 157 in an unincorporated part of the county. We’ll have more information on this story as it is made available.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Lake Decatur water levels

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Decatur provides water services for around 78 thousand people in Decatur and the village of mount zion. The last time the Decatur water treatment facility had to do something because of the lake’s water levels was in 2011. Officials said they’ve noticed less water flowing to the lake over the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms death of 26-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed a man’s death that occurred late Thursday night. Officials say that the 26-year-old male arrived at the emergency room after sustaining what appeared to be sharp force injury wounds. He was announced dead shortly after his arrival at 11:19 p.m. This death is being investigated […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
beckersspine.com

Dr. Jacob Sams performs Illinois' 1st 'smart' total knee replacement

In May, Jacob Sams, MD, performed the first smart total knee replacement in Illinois at Decatur Memorial Hospital, the Herald & Review reported June 23. The new generation of wireless, smart implants are designed to provide personalized data that can be used to optimize outcomes for patients. They allow for improved remote monitoring, tracking steps, range of motion and other metrics for patients and physicians.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

ISP to issue millions in firearms enforcement grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police is issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms. From 2020 through the end of April 2022, ISP stopped more than 88,000 unlawful attempts...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Fire crews battle structure fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 704 S Dirksen Parkway, Friday afternoon. Seven units responded to the fire, and upon arrival Engine 5 reported visible smoke in the sky while en route and heavy fire on the front side of a 1 1/2 story commercial building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy