Edinburg Girl Scout Troop Install "LIttle Library" at Community Building

Two homegrown authors returning to the Taylorville Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Jennifer Wilson will read from her new book, “Someday We’ll Find It,” while Fred Durbin will read from his new project, a memoir called, “The Year.”. Durbin says his book is a memoir...
Folks from all over Central Illinois make their way out to Bethany over the weekend. Over 20 food and craft vendors showing up to the Bethany Celebration. Organizer Cassandra Lambdin says vendors came from all over to celebrate Bethany. Fellow organizer Kaytie Orris says the event means a lot to...
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Some local Fourth of July festivities will begin this weekend, including one of the largest fireworks shows in Central Illinois. It’s estimated that 30,000 people will attend the annual Arthur fireworks show on Saturday, June 25. Arthur Director of Tourism Angie Parsons says it’s an...
Effective Monday, Monroe Street in downtown Springfield will be permanently closed at the 10th Street tracks. Vehicles will still have access to any businesses on Monroe between 9th and 11th, but will no longer be able to cross the tracks. The closure is part of the railroad relocation project and the development of the new multi-modal transportation hub.
(WAND) - WAND News is tracking where you can go to watch fireworks leading up to and on the 4th of July this year. We will continue adding to this list as more events are announced. Arthur: June 25, Jurgens Park, 9:30 p.m. Arcola: June 26, Best Western Plus Green...
MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A rural Christian County ambulance service is in dire need of volunteers. Mark Forbes, President of Morrisonville Community Ambulance, told WAND News if they don't get more volunteers the service could be forced to reduce hours or close for good. "People need to step up. We...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon Valley Public Water District issued an urgent water use statement after two of their three wells experienced catastrophic failures. Sangamon Valley Public Water District facilities experienced power outages due to a power spike issue from Ameren Illinois. In the statement, they said, "All of our...
Springfield District 186 officials are rolling out a plan to replace emergency days during inclement weather with remote learning sessions. A public hearing to take input on the district’s new e-learning plan. is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 5 in the district’s board room at 1900 W. Monroe St....
Springfield’s police chief says local drivers need to know that when they hand money to people panhandling at busy intersections or in median strips, they may be falling victim to a fraud. Police have begun to implement Mayor Jim Langfelder’s order to move panhandlers away from those busy and...
Stefanie Howard does not see herself as a traditional valedictorian. The top-ranked student from Shelbyville High School’s Class of 2022 did not achieve all A’s in middle school, does not have a family history of attending college, and is very passionate about helping people. “I was not a...
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body this (Friday) afternoon. The discovery was made around 1:20pm along Chain of Rocks Road near Illinois Route 157 in an unincorporated part of the county. We’ll have more information on this story as it is made available.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Decatur provides water services for around 78 thousand people in Decatur and the village of mount zion. The last time the Decatur water treatment facility had to do something because of the lake’s water levels was in 2011. Officials said they’ve noticed less water flowing to the lake over the […]
Diners are amazing, where else can you go where the server knows your name, are open late, open early, have breakfast, ice cream, burgers, and you can get it all for cheap! One website says they found the best diner in the Land of Lincoln and their menu backs up their claim.
The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees officially accepted the resignation of two employees last night. Village Public Works Superintendent John Green stepped down after 25 ½ years to take a new job with the City of Jacksonville. Green says it was time to move to a less stressful job:...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed a man’s death that occurred late Thursday night. Officials say that the 26-year-old male arrived at the emergency room after sustaining what appeared to be sharp force injury wounds. He was announced dead shortly after his arrival at 11:19 p.m. This death is being investigated […]
In May, Jacob Sams, MD, performed the first smart total knee replacement in Illinois at Decatur Memorial Hospital, the Herald & Review reported June 23. The new generation of wireless, smart implants are designed to provide personalized data that can be used to optimize outcomes for patients. They allow for improved remote monitoring, tracking steps, range of motion and other metrics for patients and physicians.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police is issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms. From 2020 through the end of April 2022, ISP stopped more than 88,000 unlawful attempts...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 704 S Dirksen Parkway, Friday afternoon. Seven units responded to the fire, and upon arrival Engine 5 reported visible smoke in the sky while en route and heavy fire on the front side of a 1 1/2 story commercial building.
