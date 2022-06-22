ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots, G Cole Strange Agree To Deal

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of two first-rounders who had not signed their rookie contracts, Cole Strange is set to make his Patriots employment official. The rookie guard is expected to sign his deal Wednesday, InsidetheBirds.com’s Adam Caplan tweets. Strange’s signing will leave Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett as the league’s lone unsigned...

www.profootballrumors.com

FOX Sports

Pats ink deal with Strange, 2 others to complete '22 class

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have completed signing their 2022 draft class, inking contracts with first-round pick Cole Strange, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton and fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe. Terms of the deals were not released. New England has previously reached agreements with the other seven members of its...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots restructures contract of C David Andrews

The NFL team that currently holds the smallest amount of salary cap space for the 2022 season completed a move Friday in order to give themselves a little bit of breathing room. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Friday that the Patriots restructured the contract of veteran center David Andrews, granting them a bit of cap space for the upcoming season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

