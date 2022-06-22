ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay is getting a statue at Miami University

Sean McVay is only 36 years old and has been an NFL head coach for just five seasons, but he’s already established himself as one of the best in the league. He’s certainly one of the greatest coaches the Rams have had, and he’s made his alma mater proud.

According to Michael D. Clark of the Journal-News, Miami University in Ohio is building a statue of the Rams coach. Work on the statue has already begun and will be built at Yager Stadium in the “Cradle of Coaches” – a section of the stadium that honors some of the great coaches and players who spent time at Miami.

That group includes Paul Brown and Bo Schembechler, with McVay soon to join them.

In the video on the Journal-News website, the podium where McVay’s statue will go is already in place, and it will be unveiled sometime in the next year.

McVay was a wide receiver at Miami, playing three years with the RedHawks. He finished his career with 39 catches for 312 yards, as well as 29 yards rushing on nine carries.

He didn’t go on to play in the NFL, but he’s made quite a living coaching the Rams since 2017.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami University#American Football#College Football#The Journal News#La Rams#Cradle Of Coaches#Redhawks
