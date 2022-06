Chinese online brokerage platform Futu Holdings Ltd FUTU is understandably a polarizing topic among analysts and investors. The stock is down 68.7% in the past year as both Chinese and U.S. regulators have cracked down on U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. However, the stock has rebounded by 66.4% in the past month driven by big first-quarter earnings and revenue beats.

