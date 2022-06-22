ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, a product that's been sold in the US since 1937, has updated packaging and a new name: Kraft Mac and Cheese. Check out the latest box.

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Business Insider
 3 days ago

www.businessinsider.com

