Local Steals and Deals: Summer home essentials - inPowered Lights, My Magic Carpet & Miracle Brand

By Local Steals and Deals
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
Summer is around the corner. inPowered Lights, My Magic Carpet and Miracle Brand are must-haves for any home.

16 June, 2022

Local Steals & Deals: Home essentials for summer with inPowered Lights, My Magic Carpet and Miracle Brand.

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Summer is around the corner. inPowered Lights, My Magic Carpet and Miracle Brand are must-haves for any home.

Welcome summer with simple changes to make everything feel fresh. We’ve got some great products that will brighten up your space and make life easier for you. Summer storms come in quickly and power outages can take you by surprise. inPowered Lights give you peace of mind with up to 24 hours of back-up lighting. When you find guests, kids and pets coming in and out of your home making a mess, My Magic Carpet washable rugs come to the rescue. They can withstand anything from dirt and dust to pet dander–and they go right into the machine. Miracle Brand sheets will transform how you sleep in warmer temps. They’ll keep you cool all night long. Scoop up these savings up to 47% off!

inPowered Lights

Deal: $52.99

Retail: $79.99

(While supplies last)

34%Off

Be prepared for storms and power outages with inPowered Lights. The Lamp Angel has Autolight Technology which automatically turns it on when the power goes out. It has up to 24 hours of continuous back-up light and also charges your phone, tablet and more. It’s a great deal at 34% off.

My Magic Carpet

Deal: $55.99-$188.99

Retail: $269.99-$79.99

(While supplies last)

30%Off

When summer traffic is high in your house, My Magic Carpet rugs are a dream. They’re not only washable but they’re waterproof, stain resistant and have a non-slip back. Your summer will be stress free and you can grab them for 30% off!

Miracle Brand Sheets

Deal: $84.99-$99.99

Retail: $139.00-$189.00

(While supplies last)

39%-47%Off

Summer can mean sticky, hot nights and restless sleep. Miracle Brand sheets and towels can transform how you sleep. They’re made with all-natural antibacterial silver that prevents 99.9% of bacteria growth and keeps you at the perfect temperature all night long. Stay cool with up to 47% off!

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

