Watertown, NY

Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville

By Submitted by funeral home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while being a resident at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown since August 2019. Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 29, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown from 5:00 - 7:00pm. Funeral...

Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of State Route 26, passed away at his home on June 21, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Monsignor Dennis Duprey officiating. Burial will follow in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the Mass, at the church. Contributions may be made to the Lowville Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7740 W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
Susan M. Dolce, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Dolce, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, June 21st at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She was 88 years old. Born in Gouverneur October 07, 1933, Susan was a daughter of John and Mayvis (LaVack) Whitmore. Following her high school graduation Susan graduated from Mercy Hospital School of nursing in 1954. Early in her career Susan primarily worked in various New York City Hospitals. She eventually returned to the north country to work for and retire from Jefferson County Public Health following 16 years of service.
WATERTOWN, NY
Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills passed away on June 15, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Lloyd was born October 20, 1932, the son of Clifford and Geneva Van Allen Fraser. He grew...
EVANS MILLS, NY
What is disc golf and would it take off in Watertown?

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - As Watertown looks to spend millions on improving Thompson Park, one idea is to build a disc golf course. What is disc golf? We went to see how the game is played in Adams Center. “Disc golf is a sport that is very similar...
WATERTOWN, NY
Duane R. Lehman, 68, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Duane R. Lehman, 68, of 24300 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. He is survived by his beloved wife, Wendy; two sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan A. and Sarah of Watertown; Trevor Jon and Erika Lehman of Baldwinsville; one granddaughter, Olivia Lehman; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill and Judi Houppert of Lowville; Lawrence Jr. and Kathleen Woodruff of Canastota, NY; a niece, Meghann and Ross Piciucco of Fayetteville; aunts and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Myron (Mike) and LaJune Lehman and a sister, Janell L. Woodruff.
WATERTOWN, NY
Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
CARTHAGE, NY
Garnet F. Weaver, 68, of Gouverneur

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garnet F. Weaver, 68, passed away on Wednesday at this home. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 1 from 4-8 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Louise H. Thesier, 88, formerly of Deer River

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Louise H. Thesier, 88, a former longtime resident of Deer River, NY died Saturday, June 18,2022 at the Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, NC. Louise was born on June 12,1934 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Leon and Antoinette (Clark) Rima. She was...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Betty J. Hull, 89, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty J. Hull, 89, of 1010 Washington St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully June 22, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was her wish to donate her body to Upstate Medical University Anatomical Gift Program.
WATERTOWN, NY
June A. Lavine, 90, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for June A. Lavine, 90, of 34 Church Street, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher with Rev. Garry B. Giroux, officiating. June passed away March 11, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements...
MASSENA, NY
Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Memorial services for Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Friday July 1st, 2022, at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church at 423 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, NY with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Kevin G. Therrin, 70, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kevin G. Therrin, 70, St. Regis Falls and formerly of Watertown, passed away Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
WATERTOWN, NY
Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Convent St., Croghan, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lewis County General Hospital shortly after being admitted after being stricken at home. Born April 13, 1933 in Croghan, NY, a son of Anthony P. and Veronica...
CROGHAN, NY
Rose M. Moore, 80, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Rose M. Moore, age 80, of Gouverneur, NY, passed away on June 20, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by family. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Rose was born on May 21, 1942 to the...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Anthony “John” Futia, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anthony “John” Futia, 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Watertown on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. John was born in Pyrites, New York on November 19, 1933,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Our interview with 116th Assembly candidate Scott Gray

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week we’ve been hearing from some of the candidates in next week’s primary elections. First @ 5 anchor John Moore sat down with the two Republicans vying for the state’s 116th Assembly seat. Scott Gray and Susan Duffy are the GOP...
WATERTOWN, NY
Michael J. Nugent, 36 of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael J. Nugent, age 36 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (June 27, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mr. Nugent passed away on Wednesday (June 22, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
OGDENSBURG, NY
The Class of 2022 celebrated Friday night

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Plenty of pomp and circumstance was played across the North Country Friday night. The iconic send off tune played at Indian River Central School, one of many districts across the tri-county region holding high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 on Friday. Over...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Scott V. Koss, 62, of Turin

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Scott V. Koss, 62, dead on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home. Scott was born on July 7, 1959 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of the late Edward A. Koss, Sr. and Elaine Marlene (Kroener) Tremaine. He graduated from North Hunterdon High School in Annandale, NJ. He was employed by Altman Management Co. in Allentown, PA as a Maintenance Supervisor for property management at Allendale Apartments. Scott retired this year after 20 years of service. He enjoyed coming to his camp in Greig, and recently moved to the village of Turin.
TURIN, NY
Student athletes honored; Rapids fall to Auburn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Italian American Civic Association recognized the Graf and Gaffney award winners at the club on Bellew Avenue in Watertown. The top male and female athletes from Watertown High School and IHC were honored at a dinner Wednesday night. After a couple of years off...
WATERTOWN, NY

