Cromwell, CT

2022 Travelers Championship Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Adam Woodard
 3 days ago
Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After last week’s thrilling U.S. Open finish in Boston the PGA Tour is back to business this week in Cromwell, Connecticut, at TPC River Highlands for the 2022 Travelers Championship.

A favorite event each and every year among the players, this year’s Travelers field is loaded with four of the world’s top-10 players, including Nos. 1 and 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Brooks Koepka withdrew from the field this week to join the LIV Golf series, while Justin Thomas withdrew due to an injury.

The course is one of the shortest on Tour at 6,852 yards and plays to a par of 70.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the 2022 Travelers Championship.

Travelers: Best bets | Yardage book | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

First round tee times

1st hole

Time Players

6:45 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan, Stephan Jaeger

6:55 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:05 a.m. Scott Piercy, J.J. Henry, Chesson Hadley

7:15 a.m. Cam Davis, Mark Hubbard, Brandt Snedeker

7:25 a.m. Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

7:35 a.m. C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Danny Willett

7:45 a.m. Andrew Landry, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

7:55 a.m. Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Charley Hoffman

8:05 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Jim Herman, William McGirt

8:15 a.m. Brice Garnett, James Hahn, John Huh

8:25 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood

8:35 a.m. Beau Hossler, Andrew Novak, Conrad Shindler

8:45 a.m. Bo Hoag, Dylan Wu, Cole Hammer

12 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson

12:10 p.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Moore

12:20 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Lee Hodges

12:30 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Dylan Frittelli, Kevin Tway

12:40 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Marc Leishman

12:50 p.m. Sam Burns, Joel Dahmen, Keegan Bradley

1 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Zach Johnson

1:10 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Keith Mitchell, Kramer Hickok

1:20 p.m. Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings

1:30 p.m. Matt Wallace, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley

1:40 p.m. Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley, Christopher Gotterup

1:50 p.m. Ben Kohles, Nick Hardy, Callum Tarren

2 p.m. Seth Reeves, Justin Lower, Benjamin James

10th hole

Time Players

6:45 a.m. Brian Harman, Jonas Blixt, Danny Lee

6:55 a.m. Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala, Max McGreevy

7:05 a.m. Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski, Brandon Wu

7:15 a.m. Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III, Jason Day

7:25 a.m. Luke List, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

7:35 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge

7:45 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson

7:55 a.m. Chad Ramey, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

8:05 a.m. Harold Varner III, Matthew NeSmith, Mito Pereira

8:15 a.m. Bill Haas, Morgan Hoffmann, Trey Mullinax

8:25 a.m. Brian Stuard, Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri

8:35 a.m. Dawie van der Walt, Paul Barjon, Patrick Flavin

8:45 a.m. Greyson Sigg, Austin Smotherman, Michael Thorbjornsen

12 p.m. Russell Knox, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley

12:10 p.m. Austin Cook, Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky

12:20 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Aaron Wise, Matthias Schwab

12:30 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Luke Donald

12:40 p.m. K.H. Lee, Sepp Straka, Patton Kizzire

12:50 p.m. Cameron Champ, J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff

1 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Carlos Ortiz, Ryan Palmer

1:10 p.m. Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler, Adam Long

1:20 p.m. Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Denny McCarthy

1:30 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, Brandon Hagy

1:40 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, David Skinns, Jared Wolfe

1:50 p.m. Michael Gligic, Joshua Creel, Ben Silverman

2 p.m. Curtis Thompson, Brett Drewitt, Adam D’Amario

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, June 23rd

TV

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, June 24th

TV

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 25th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 26th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

