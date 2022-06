Instead of seeing Kid Rock this week, check out these 10 incredible shows around Dallas, Denton and Fort Worth. Starting off the week, local music fans will have a chance to see one of this city's favorite bands open for the legendary post-punk band Gene Loves Jezebel lead by Jay Aston. Things go hard on Friday with concerts from psychobilly band Nekromantix, '80s metal pioneers Anvil and the man who made the robot voice an inescapable feature of hip-hop and R&B, T-Pain. It's all about nostalgia over the weekend with performances by Flickerstick Saturday night in Dallas and, well, just about every local act you remember from the mid-'00s on Sunday at Dan's Silverleaf in Denton. If you're in the mood for something completely different, look at what's going on around the corner at Andy's on Saturday. Pop singer Halsey plays Tuesday night on one side of Fair Park while an electronic group that has inarguably changed music history performs on the other.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO