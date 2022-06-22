ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Spontaneous Random Cincinnati Reds Stat of the Day - Nick Senzel Edition

By Wick Terrell
Red Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Senzel was on-pace for a 20/20 season back in his debut year of 2019, a year in which he finally was shut down with a shoulder injury after battling through, I dunno, about a half-dozen other injuries and ailments. He hit a ball off his face once, which is a...

Lindor homers, knocks in 4 as Mets top Marlins 5-3

MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night. Mark Canha also went deep and Taijuan Walker pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball for the NL East leaders. Walker (6-2) allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out five.
MIAMI, FL
Astros' Javier, bullpen combine to no-hit Yanks

NEW YORK — Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years, shutting down the best team in baseball and pitching the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory on Saturday.Javier (5-3), a 25-year-old right-hander without a complete game in 84 professional starts, was clearly tired when manager Dusty Baker brought in a reliever to start the eighth. Javier set career highs for strikeouts (13) and pitches (115), and he matched his longest start with seven innings.Pressly, who gave up a tying three-run homer to Aaron Hicks in a 7-6 loss Thursday night, retired three straight batters in the ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances. After Giancarlo Stanton hit into a game-ending groundout, the Astros walked onto the field and gathered near the mound for a brief celebration.Rookie J.J. Matijevic gave Javier a lead in the seventh when he hit his second big league homer, driving a fastball from Gerrit Cole (6-2) into the right-field second deck. Jose Altuve homered into the left-field second deck in the eighth against Michael King, and pinch-hitter Yuli Gurriel added an RBI single off Lucas Luetge in the ninth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson out for season with torn ACL

Entering the game in the eighth inning, Hudson suffered the injury against the first batter he faced Friday night. Facing Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr., Hudson induced a slow chopper up the third-base line. When Hudson attempted to charge off the mound after the ball, his left leg appeared to give way as he crumbled to the ground in obvious pain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Astros throw combined no-hitter against Yankees

The Houston Astros, led by a dominant performance from starter Cristian Javier, threw a combined no-hitter in a 3-0 win against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Javier, 25, got the start and threw seven hitless innings with 13 strikeouts and one walk issued. With his pitch count at a career-high 115 pitches, Javier was relieved by Héctor Neris in the eighth inning. After Neris kept the no-hitter in tact, Ryan Pressly earned the save in the ninth inning with two strikeouts followed by a game-sealing groundout.
HOUSTON, TX
Freddie Freeman Owns The Reds In 2022

Freddie Freeman appears to be enjoying his first season as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not only that, but he seems to be completely locked in at the plate in their series against the Cincinnati Reds. Today, in their series finale, he has hit a two-run homer as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Saturday afternoon

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Christian Bethancourt versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 48 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .143 batting average with a .607...
OAKLAND, CA
Bengals News (6/23): Weakness in the secondary?

In honor of Bengal Jim's annual assault on the archives, we've come up with our favorite numbers in the campaigns to elect senior candidates Ken Anderson and Ken Riley to the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a few Isaac Curtis digits to mull. "It's open, but I'm not really...
CINCINNATI, OH

