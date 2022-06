Virtual assistants have become a core feature of smartphones. They let us complete simple tasks or look something up without raising a finger. Nowadays, these assistants sound like a real person is there and ready to help. Google's entry, the Google Assistant, has one of the most recognizable and realistic sounding voices around. For those who like to be unique, Google has nine other voices to customize your experience. Let's take a look at how to change the Google Assistant voice to what speaks to you most.

