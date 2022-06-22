ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Both Sides of Zoo Montana Drag Queen Story Hour Protest

By Aaron Flint
 3 days ago
Protestors covered both sides of the intersection in front of ZooMontana on Wednesday morning, speaking out against the "Drag Queen Story Hour" event taking place at the zoo. I talked with folks on both sides of the debate, including a self identified transgender activist. As I chatted with one...

Community members react to SCOTUS ruling

MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States Supreme Court overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion. Montanans are speaking out, following the Supreme Court's ruling. We usually expect to see folks heading to the streets as soon as a ruling like this comes...
96.7 KISS FM

Have You Been To The Best Music Venue in Montana?

Montana has incredible music venues across the state, but which spot is the best?. Love Exploring made a list of Every State's Best Music Venue, and the pick for Montana is a perfect venue. Montana has several fantastic music venues in the state, from Missoula, Bozeman, and even Billings. So which music venue did they choose?
18 Best Things to do in Billings, Montana

Montana is a state that will not disappoint most travelers. If you enjoy hiking trails, outdoor activities, and overall incredible natural beauty, this great state is one to add to your list. Many travelers choose to base their trip out of Montana’s largest city, Billings. This town is a great...
Kid-friendly hikes in Montana

If you’re looking for an adventure safe for kids, check out these easy hiking trails in Montana this summer! Onlyinyourstate has a few trails in mind that are less than a mile long. Explore a site full of wonder at the Pictograph Cave State Park Trail just outside of...
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
Montana Talks

Montana’s Only Hot Air Balloon Fest Will Be Held in Billings Next Month

The event has been a "cornerstone in Billings" for a quarter-century and the dates for the family-friendly 2022 "Rendezvous" are now set. According to the press release from the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous organization, their annual Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held July 22, 23, 24 at Amend Park, 5101 King Avenue East in Billings.
KX News

$5 million in grants earmarked for flood-impacted businesses in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is making up to $5 million in grant funding from Montana’s bed tax fund available to businesses that have been impacted by destructive flooding in southern Montana. The Independent Record reports Gianforte’s office announced the grant funding on Friday, and said more than $3 million in federal […]
rangerreview.com

Gianforte let down Montana by keeping secrets

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

