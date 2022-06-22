Can the Fed attain a soft landing as the central bank tries to curb red-hot inflation?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. Federal Reserve risks weak economic growth throughout this year due to its backward-looking, “draconian” rate hikes, warned Wall Street’s best-known tech sector bull. ARK Invest...
Bill Ackman warned inflation is out of control, and investors aren't taking the Fed seriously. The Pershing Square boss expects the Fed to hike interest rates by 0.75 basis points in July. Ackman predicted the federal funds rate would soar past 5% next year. Bill Ackman rang the inflation alarm,...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that the Biden administration’s policies are not responsible for record-high gas prices, and the only way to fix the energy crisis in the "medium-term" is to move towards "renewables to address climate change." During an appearance on ABC’s "This Week," Yellen was asked...
Several major investment banks are predicting that the U.S. will enter a recession sometime this year. This month the Federal Reserve announced its highest interest rate hike in decades in an effort to control inflation. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Emily McCormick joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss the latest on the economy.
The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
We celebrate June as Pride Month because we are proud of all the people regardless of their sexual orientation. We also celebrate the freedom of love and the ability to love anyone we want. Pride is a big deal.
The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
Food shortages are a real threat in the United States, as we all experience from March 2022. Unfortunately, this shortage comes just after the 2020 food shortage, which we faced due to increased demand and limited supply due to supply chain issues.
Crude prices have declined more than 15% off their highs from earlier this month. But as usual, and because of market mechanics, that reduction isn’t being felt at the pumps. The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil — the North American oil benchmark — has fallen from its...
The Biden administration has reportedly ordered an ammunition manufacturer to stop selling Americans some 5.56mm rounds, which is the most common for the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. In an effort to severely limit the sale of ammo used in AR-15s, the U.S. military has ordered Winchester – which manages the U.S....
CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Canadians stand to lose over $100 billion in the energy transition as investors around the world continue to pour money into fossil fuel assets that will eventually become worthless, a recent international study finds.
THREE direct payments are being sent out to eligible taxpayers across the nation - and only a handful of states are on the list. Americans can claim the cash if they meet the eligibility requirements and act quickly before fast-approaching deadlines. Full-time Colorado residents can receive tax rebates, which are...
Tokyo — As the U.S. gun control debate intensifies, some Americans are looking overseas for ideas on how to prevent mass shootings. Japan has one of the lowest rates of gun violence in the world. There were more than four firearm homicides in the U.S. per 100,000 people during 2019, compared to almost zero in Japan.
According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
