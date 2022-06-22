ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Can the Fed attain a soft landing as the central bank tries to curb red-hot inflation?

FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 22, 2022 - 01:34 - Thomas Hoenig, the former...

video.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
HeySoCal

Crude oil price on slippery slide

Crude prices have declined more than 15% off their highs from earlier this month. But as usual, and because of market mechanics, that reduction isn’t being felt at the pumps. The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil — the North American oil benchmark — has fallen from its...
TRAFFIC
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Grist

Canadians’ $100 billion oil and gas problem

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Canadians stand to lose over $100 billion in the energy transition as investors around the world continue to pour money into fossil fuel assets that will eventually become worthless, a recent international study finds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy