CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — A Texas group that helps women pay for abortions halted its efforts Saturday while evaluating its legal risk under a ban it says will disproportionately hurt poor and minority women. Mississippi’s only abortion clinic kept seeing patients while awaiting a 10-day notice that will trigger a ban. And elected officials across the country vowed to take action to protect women’s access to abortion.

