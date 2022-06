A 62-year-old Windrush compensation claimant says she was left distressed and hopeless after finding out her case was abandoned by the Home Office. After contacting the compensation scheme for an update on her payment, Gloria Fletcher was told her claim had been archived due to the “complexity” of her case. She was not informed of the move and has been waiting since April for her claim to be assigned a new case worker.Ms Fletcher was dismissed from her job in 2011 after her employer ruled her an illegal immigrant. Like many other Windrush citizens, she had the right the remain...

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO