Columbia, MO

Two on dean's list at Mizzou

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of students at the University of Missouri in Columbia with Seymour ties...

Columbia College mourns loss of former president

Gerald Brouder didn’t fly first class unless whomever he was traveling with did, too — even though he had compiled years of upgrades traveling to different campuses as the president of Columbia College. Retired Air Force Col. Mike Randerson, a member of the Columbia College Board of Trustees...
COLUMBIA, MO
MU’s student health center to relocate in Columbia

The UM Board of Curators has approved a plan to relocate Mizzou’s student health center in Columbia. The board approved the relocation of MU’s student health center from the University Physicians medical building, moving it to a more convenient location for students. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Attorney General Subpoenas School Districts Over Student Surveys

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas target student surveys that his office characterized as asking […]
MISSOURI STATE
20 Things To Do In Columbia MO

Although Columbia is the fourth most populous city in the state of Missouri, it isn’t a destination that often gets linked with tourism. As the home of the primary campus of the University Of Missouri, it’s often thought of as nothing more than a student town. The university undoubtedly dominates the city and its economy, but Columbia still has more than enough to make it worthwhile to visit.
COLUMBIA, MO
Hundreds march through Downtown Columbia protesting Dobbs v. Jackson ruling

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Hundreds gathered at Boone County Courthouse Saturday evening chanting "We won't go back," and "Vote them out," to protest Friday's Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. This comes as Friday's U.S Supreme Court 5-4 decision in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade has caused many Americans to protest and express whether they are pro-abortion The post Hundreds march through Downtown Columbia protesting Dobbs v. Jackson ruling appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
Hawaiian Bros Island Grill prepping location on Grindstone Pkwy.

Renovations are underway for a new Hawaiian Bros Island Grill that is scheduled to open later this summer on Grindstone Parkway at its intersection with Grindstone Plaza Drive in south Columbia. The space formerly housed a Jack in the Box restaurant that closed in 2020. Hawaiian Bros is based in...
HAWAII STATE
State Rep. Betsy Fogle reacts to Supreme Court decision

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. State Rep. Betsy Fogle shared her disappointment with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Quite frankly my […]
Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
CAMDENTON, MO
MoDOT says bridge graffiti now painted over

Graffiti that included references to a white nationalist group on a pedestrian walkway on the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City has been covered, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Thursday. The post MoDOT says bridge graffiti now painted over appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Ground-penetrating radar finds unmarked graves at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
MISSOURI STATE

