AMAZONIA, Mo. - Matthew Richard DeShon, 50, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 6, 1971, in St. Joseph, son of Daria and Richard DeShon. He graduated from Mid-Buchanan High School, class of 1989 and Earned his Bachelor in Intercultural Studies from Baptist Bible College. He married Kim Stafford on Sept. 26, 1992, in St. Joseph. He lived for Christ. Matt was a key person in the establishment of Renew Church, which he served as an active member. He also served alongside his wife, Kim, as an over seas Missionary for over 10 years. Most recently he had worked at International Paper.

AMAZONIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO