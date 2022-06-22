ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out These 15 Awesome Tasty Local Restaurants in Selah WA

We love going out to dinner, especially when we don't want to cook and clean the kitchen in our homes. Why not give one of these awesome tasty local restaurants in Selah, WA, a try? There are so many more delicious spots to eat in the city of Selah, WA, and...

News Talk KIT

Jump on The Tiki Train at These Two Bars in Downtown Yakima

Tiki Nights are the new 'It' thing in the downtown Yakima bar scene! Who knew!. I first saw the swanky downtown bar and restaurant, E.Z. Tiger (222 E Chestnut Ave), mentioned in Sip Magazine's online blurb about their tiki drinks. It turns out my friend, Christian, was highlighted in the Sip article for her recipe concoction for the Tiki Tiger beverage (get the delicious recipe here). Her drink has stuff in it that I've never heard of like, Suntory Whisky Toki and yuzu juice, among other ingredients like grapefruit and pomegranate juices mixed with a honey simple syrup. Sounds tasty!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Planning Summer Fun on Water? Get a Free Life Jacket in Yakima.

Summer is here and the great outdoors is beckoning. Are you camping this summer? Perhaps hitting the water? Sounds great, but remember, before fun, safety is job one. Every year, and far too often, we hear of tragedy striking and destroying what could have been a memorable weekend on the water, and turning it into the unthinkable that will devastate families for a lifetime.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Review: Prosser's Yellow Rose Nursery sowing seeds and knowledge

Warmer weather is finally starting to show its sunny face in the Yakima Valley, and that inevitably means, for those of us inclined, it’s time for plant shopping. Woe to those who, like yours truly, bought tomato starts with hope in their hearts on Mother’s Day, only to have them face some fairly frigid evenings that may have left said plants unhappy, if not dead.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Visit One of These 6 Memorable Museums of the Yakima Valley This Summer

When was the last time you visited a museum in the Yakima Valley? If it has been a while, now is the perfect time to grab the family and hit the road. We have some pretty cool museums in the Valley, with everything from the historical museums to museums about the beer hops that have made this valley a boon for the local economy for generations. There are some others worth a look and visit in Yakima, Zillah, Toppenish, and Union Gap.
YAKIMA, WA
Selah, WA
Rice, WA
Washington Restaurants
Washington Lifestyle
Washington State
Washington Food & Drinks
News Talk KIT

Sears Is Closing 3 Stores in Washington: Is Yakima Valley on the List? (YES.)

Two Sears stores are closing up shop in Central Washington. Is Yakima Valley on the list? In a short answer, YES. It probably doesn't come as a surprise though. Some of us have seen the writing on the wall for a while now. It looks like the Sears & Roebuck Company of yesteryear is taking a new direction. I am old enough to remember being so excited getting my hands on a Sears Catalog when I was a kid! Did you get excited, too? I would always flip to the "Back to School" section for clothes. I never got any of them because my mom always did our clothes shopping at the Goodwill or gave me "new" stuff to wear from my friends' hand-me-down clothes, but still. I loved daydreaming about wearing those Sears catalog clothes!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

DRIVER ALERT; Yakima Chip Sealing Program Starts Monday

It happens ever year and it's back again this year in the city of Yakima. The city streets division is starting its annual chip sealing program on Monday, June 27. City officials say they'll be doing the work on Nob Hill Boulevard and Washington Avenue between 64th Avenue and 75th Avenue.
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima firefighters contain 'suspicious' fire burning along Greenway

Yakima firefighters contained a brush fire that burned through three acres near North 40th Avenue Saturday. Firefighters went to the area of North 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. after multiple people reported smoke and fire in a stand of trees between the Yakima Greenway trail and U.S. Highway 12, Shift Cmdr. Mike Trujillo said.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Prayer vigil scheduled Saturday for missing Native woman last seen in Toppenish

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Saturday for an Indigenous woman who was last seen in Toppenish in March. The vigil for Benita Long, 40, is set for 7 to 9 p.m. and will begin in the parking lot of the Toppenish Safeway, 711 W. First Ave. It will be led by the Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families organization. Community members, relatives and advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people are invited to participate.
TOPPENISH, WA
ncwlife.com

Garbage pickup will start earlier beginning Monday

You probably won’t want to wait until morning to put your garbage out for pickup starting Monday, unless you’re a very early riser. WM, formerly Waste Management, is launching a beat-the-heat schedule in most of the Wenatchee Valley that will allow its drivers to finish their routes before the hottest hours of the day.
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Researchers use dogs to ‘sniff out’ infected cherry trees in Eastern Washington

Washington State University researchers are piloting new efforts to “sniff out” little cherry disease early enough to allow Eastern Washington cherry growers to remove infected trees before the disease can spread further. The disease has reached epidemic levels in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties and has cost growers across the state millions of dollars in tree removal and lost revenue....
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

It’s Roots and Vines and It’s Back in Yakima on Saturday!

Downtown Yakima will be full of music and fun on Saturday during the Yakima Roots & Vines Festival on Historic North Front Street. Like other festivals the Roots & Vines Festival was cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn't happened downtown since 2019. But officials with the Downtown Association of Yakima say it's back this year bigger and better than ever calling it Yakima's premier party!
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Inslee to Visit the Wenatchee Valley Friday

Governor Jay Inslee will visit the Wenatchee Valley Friday to make three stops. According to the Governor's Office, Inslee will start his visit in Cashmere for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00am at Beta Hatch. The company will be the largest mealworm producing facility in North America. The Department of Commerce provided almost $1 million for the project from its Clean Energy Fund, as mealworms are a less carbon-intensive alternative to traditional livestock feeds.
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Fans of Popeye’s Chicken Can Get 2 Pieces of Chicken for 59 Cents This Weekend!

Fans of Popeye's Chicken Can Get 2 Pieces of Chicken for 59 Cents This Weekend!. If you are clicking on this, you are obviously a fan of Popeye's, so welcome!. I don't blame you for being a fan, they have one of the best spicy chicken sandwiches in town! To be honest, I've never tried their chicken wings or chicken piece specials, but I've heard about how good they are. I was, in fact, one of the first people in line to try their menu when the Popeye's opened up on Nob Hill Blvd! I couldn't wait to find out for myself how their biscuits taste, especially after seeing all of the hoopla about them on social media. I'm not saying the reviews are great but I am saying they are well-known!
YAKIMA, WA
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

