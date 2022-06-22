Bonds are not a value play at this point, says AQR's Cliff Asness

Amid the ongoing series of seesaw trading sessions, more investors are seeking a source of consistency to weather that volatility — and are increasingly taking a look at stocks that offer dividends. "Money has to be put to work. So, if you're going to do it, value and dividends...
Trying to time the market during a downturn can cost you a significant amount of money.
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson has said the risks of a recession are rising and stocks could fall another 20% if growth goes into reverse. The chief US equity strategist said that even if the economy avoids recession, stocks still likely have a way still to fall. Wall Street analysts have...
In a topsy-turvy stock and bond market, preferred securities may provide extra income and a small dose of stability. These hybrid investments are part bond, part stock. Their dividends get paid ahead of common stock dividends (but not before bond interest) if a company hits hard times. These days, preferred...
U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday trading, while Treasury bond yields resumed their recent slide as investors heeded Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's warning that a near-term recession in the world's biggest economy is possible. S&P Global's closely-watched PMI reading of economic activity added to that concern as it composite benchmark...
Airbnb's recovering from the pandemic with plenty of room to grow in the hospitality industry. Pinterest is facing a number of issues, but some of them should subside along with the outbreak.
The major averages bounced back this week: The S&P 500 gained 5%, while the Nasdaq rose 6% and the Dow increased 4%. Like many tech stocks, Club name Meta Platforms (META) had a great week, and not just because Jim Cramer had fun with Mark Zuckerberg in the metaverse. More on that in a bit.
A fixed-income investment is an asset or security that provides its owner with income payments at regular intervals, usually in the form of interest or dividends. Common examples include bonds, shares of preferred stock, and certificates of deposit. Fixed-income securities are valued by investors for the income streams they provide...
The S&P 500 could tumbled to 3,000 in a worst-case scenario, Bank of America said. On Friday, the index closed at about 3,912, with BofA's estimate representing 23% further downside. BofA also estimated that a one-third chance of a recession has been priced into the stock market so far.
Investors now hold as much cash as they did in the March 2020 pandemic sell-off, according to JPMorgan.Cash allocations have soared and stocks have sold off as the risk of recession spreads jitters through the market.Retail investors, one of the market's most bullish groups, are finally pivoting to cash as sentiment turns bearish.
U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Shares of companies with big overseas sales are trailing domestic-focused firms, according to Goldman Sachs. A basket of stocks of domestic focused companies was outperforming firms with overseas tilt by nine percentage points. But outperformance in this bear market merely means a smaller percentage loss.
