ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casco, WI

Schlender says goodbye to Luxemburg-Casco

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will still see Glenn Schlender around town in the Luxemburg-Casco community, but he plans on watching some of the initiatives he helped start from a distance. Schlender will wrap up his eight-year stint as Luxemburg-Casco School District Superintendent this...

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radioplusinfo.com

6-24-22 new nfdl school district superintendent

The North Fond du Lac School District has selected a longtime Appleton Area School District principal and former UW Marching Band assistant drum major and social studies teacher to become the next superintendent. Matt Mineau will succeed Aaron Sadoff who is stepping down after accepting a job as executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation. Mineau will July 1, and said he was “excited to join the Oriole Nation” and “extremely honored” by the opportunity. “I’m looking forward to partnering with the North Fond du Lac community as together, we will ensure success for all our students – academically, emotionally, mentally and physically,” Mineau said. NFDL Board President Steve Hock said Mineau was the Board’s unanimous choice among a field of excellent candidates. “We were impressed with Matt’s proven abilities to build relationships and create a culture of positive engagement with students, staff and parents,” Hock said. “He is passionate about innovation and continuous improvement, and his charter school experience will be a great asset as our district plans a high school expansion to our Treffert Way charter school. We are excited to welcome him.”
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Strawberry picking season is here

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Strawberry picking season is finally here. While the weather has been ideal for many farmers, some have not been as fortunate. For Kraynik’s Berry Farm in Kewaunee, the strawberries would have grown faster, but the wet ground has meant they have had to start their season late.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Door County Pulse

South 42 Detour Begins Monday, June 27

Concrete repair work on Highway 42 near the 42/57 junction in the town of Nasewaupee, south of Sturgeon Bay, will close a portion of South 42 beginning June 27. The closure could last up to two weeks, but it will be open on weekends. If work is not completed by...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Where to watch fireworks in N.E. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – It’s about that time again. The 4th of July is almost here, and several firework festivities have popped up in northeast Wisconsin. Festival Foods will be hosting fireworks in multiple communities again this year. Some of them include:. Appleton – 9:15 p.m. at Appleton Memorial...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
City
Casco, WI
City
Algoma, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: North lanes back open on I-41 at WIS 47 after crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash was cleared at 9:04 p.m., almost four and a half hours after it happened. UPDATE: I-41 northbound closed at WIS 47, due to a crash. FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:29 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes on I-41 at...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Day Picnic Begins in Reedsville Tonight

One of the longest-running community picnics ‘anywhere’ will be held this weekend in Manitowoc County. The Reedsville Firefighters Picnic kicks off its’ three-day run tonight at Village Park with rides, music, food, and a big parade on Sunday. Seehafer News spoke with event chairman Mike O’Connell about...
REEDSVILLE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Egg Harbor hammers Institute 14-1 on 105.1 The Goat

The Egg Harbor Indians scored four runs in the second inning and never looked back in a 14-1 drubbing of the Institute Cubs Friday Night in Door County League action. The visiting Indians added two more runs in the third inning on an RBI single by Anthony Moore and an error to increase the lead to 6-0.
EGG HARBOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Formrite’s newest division HMF

(WFRV) – The next time you sit on a metal park bench in an area community or park your bike, take a closer look, it could be make right in Two Rivers. Dave Wage, President of Formrite joined Local 5 Live with more on their newest division – HMF.
TWO RIVERS, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

YMCA expanding Wellness Center, adding Youth Activity Center

You and your family will have the opportunity to enjoy many more youth activities and events at the Door County YMCA as early as the fall of 2023. Thanks to its Heart of the Community Capital Campaign fund the Door County YMCA will be putting on a large expansion to the current Sturgeon Bay campus. Heidi Erickson, CEO of the Door County YMCA, says the final phase of the Capital Campaign stands at $8.9 million raised for a $9.9 million goal. An anonymous donor has pledged $500,000 as a matching gift to help achieve the goal. Mission Advancement Director Tonya Felhofer shares the details of a big expansion by the YMCA for the wellness center and new youth activity center.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Closures south of Sturgeon Bay planned for next week

If you have to take Wis HWY 42/57 on your daily commute, expect a detour south of Sturgeon Bay starting on June 27th. This project has been in the works since March of 2022 and is looking to potentially be finished in September of 2022. The south side of the project takes place at the junction of Wis HWY 42 and Wis HWY 57. The detour will utilize County H and County S to avoid the work site. The closure is expected to last between one and two work weeks, but will be removed on the weekends.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Glory prevails over Lions

The Green Bay Glory scored a tally in the first half in two in the second to beat the St. Louis Lions 3-0 in Ashwaubenon Friday night. Maya Alberts opened the scoring at the 15-minute mark to put the Glory up 1-0, which proved to be the game-winner. The Glory...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox11online.com

Appeal of Green Bay elections decision dropped

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A lawsuit filed in Brown County, appealing a decision of the Wisconsin Elections Commission regarding how Green Bay handled the 2020 election, was dismissed Friday. The state noted it won a similar lawsuit in another county, and the plaintiffs say instead they will focus their efforts on a different lawsuit, challenging how Green Bay used drop boxes.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Menasha rescue caring for reptiles found in storage unit

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha aquatic animal rescue is caring for reptiles being kept in a storage locker in Milwaukee. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s John Moyles says he had to “scramble” because he was worried the animals were in danger of overheating. Moyles rented a van...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano County hosts brunch on the farm, June 26

Gear up for a day filled with family fun and educational activities along with great food and company at. The Shawano County Farm Bureau invites you to Triple D Dairy, LLC in Clintonville on Sunday, June 26th. from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The event will give guests the opportunity...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Wiese named new principal in Reedsville

REEDSVILLE – Melissa Wiese was named Reedsville junior/high school principal on Monday night following the school board's approval. Wiese has been with the district since 2006 and has been a business education instructor. She has also been involved with Reedsville Future Business Leaders of America, among other extracurricular clubs and school activities.
REEDSVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 near Hortonville has been cleared

THURSDAY 6/23/2022 – 5:45 p.m. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) the crash that occurred around 5:20 on WIS 15 near Hortonville has been cleared. The crash was estimated to take 2 hours to clear and took just over 20 minutes. No details about the crash were...
HORTONVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy