Hey, I know I'm a geezer, but this geezer knows a hot show when he sees one. This is the show that was supposed to be the 41st FMX Birthday Bash. Unfortunately, the ink wasn't dry on the contract for the show so we had to go with Korn. None of that makes this show any less exciting. I'm thinking we'll go with "End of Summer Bash" on this one since the official end of summer is September 22nd and this show happens September 23rd.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO