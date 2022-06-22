ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Selectmen Admit ‘Confusion’ Over Bristol-Plymouth Vote

By Joe Siegel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rehoboth Board of Selectmen said residents lacked a clear understanding of the vote on the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School building project. The board voted Tuesday to place a temporary tax increase, otherwise known as a debt exclusion, on the November ballot. The $305 million project was approved at a special...

Department of Health advise no contact to lake in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Coventry Police Department said the Rhode Island Department of Health advised residents to avoid contact with a lake in Coventry on Thursday. Tiogue Lake has reports of high levels of bacteria. The Coventry Parks and Recreational team made a post on their Facebook advising...
COVENTRY, RI
Representative Steven Howitt supports $10.9 billion infrastructure bill

Boston – State Representative Steven Howitt (R-Seekonk) recently voted to support a $10.9 billion infrastructure bond bill that provides funding for safety upgrades at the MBTA, the planning and design of the East-West Rail project, and hundreds of local transportation and environmental projects across the state. House Bill 4897,...
BOSTON, MA
D-R Regional 2nd Annual Library Card Night a Success

Dighton-Rehoboth-Superintendent Dr. Anthony C. Azar thanked the many families that took advantage of this wonderful opportunity for their child(ren) to experience our local libraries and to be able to obtain/hold their first library card. He also thanked the staff at both libraries, the administrative teams and his Administrative Assistant, Celeste...
REHOBOTH, MA
Evening Nature Walk with Seekonk Library at Caratunk - July 20 at 6 PM

Seekonk, MA – As our summer reading theme says, let’s go “beyond the beaten path,” this time with an evening nature walk. Join us at Caratunk Wildlife Refuge for the program Nighttime Nature Stroll on Wednesday, July 11 at 6 PM. This program will meet and be held at Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Avenue, Seekonk, MA. A naturalist from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island will lead this night hike on their refuge. We’ll learn how and what to look and listen for as we track nocturnal visitors who might be curious about us! And don’t forget that if you’ve registered for the 2022 Adults Summer Reading Challenge attending this event earns you an entry in our prize drawing! Space is limited; pre-registration with a SAILS library card is required. Register in library in the Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org/events or by calling Adult Services at 508-336-8230 extension 56130. For more event information, visit www.seekonkpl.org or email library@seekonkpl.org.
SEEKONK, MA
Water damage riles condo owners in Plymouth

The need for repairs at two condo complexes in a popular Plymouth development is once again bringing special assessments — and the battles royal that can accompany them— to the forefront of debate in Greater Boston real estate. Those familiar with the Harbor Towers special assessment saga of...
PLYMOUTH, MA
3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Details announced for New Bedford’s Independence Day fireworks

The City of New Bedford’s Independence Day fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4, staged from a barge off State Pier in New Bedford Harbor. Lower Union Street (between N. Water St. and Route 18) will be closed to vehicle traffic and will be the best spot in downtown New Bedford to view the fireworks display.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Airbnb just gave a New Bedford superhost special recognition. Here’s why.

Phylicia Pavao's rental is in downtown New Bedford. A Massachusetts property owner was just named one of the top Airbnb hosts under age 30 in America. The online marketplace for lodging recently revealed its 30 under 30 class of 2022, calling the standouts the most “successful, innovative and tenacious” hosts under age 30, and Phylicia Pavao, 27, from New Bedford, made the list.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club News

How wonderful it was to see so many new faces at our June meeting!!!. We had over 28 folks who came, enjoyed seeing familiar people, and meeting new friends. After the meeting we all feasted on hot dogs, strawberry shortcake or blueberry cake. Thank you Diane for making our delicious lunch!
REHOBOTH, MA
Somerville attorney arrested at Yarmouth residence by FBI on bribery charges

YARMOUTH – A Somerville attorney was arrested by the FBI in Yarmouth Friday on charges that he engaged in a scheme to bribe the Medford Chief of Police. Sean O’Donovan, 54, was indicted on two counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. O’Donovan will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston this afternoon.
YARMOUTH, MA
Events at the Seekonk American Legion Post 311

A Chicken BBQ will be held on Saturday, August 20th at 2 pm at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. A $20.00 donation per person is requested. Tickets are available in advance at the Legion Post 311. For information call 508-336-9822. Paint...

