Selectmen Admit ‘Confusion’ Over Bristol-Plymouth Vote

Seekonk, MA – As our summer reading theme says, let’s go “beyond the beaten path,” this time with an evening nature walk. Join us at Caratunk Wildlife Refuge for the program Nighttime Nature Stroll on Wednesday, July 11 at 6 PM. This program will meet and be held at Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Avenue, Seekonk, MA. A naturalist from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island will lead this night hike on their refuge. We’ll learn how and what to look and listen for as we track nocturnal visitors who might be curious about us! And don’t forget that if you’ve registered for the 2022 Adults Summer Reading Challenge attending this event earns you an entry in our prize drawing! Space is limited; pre-registration with a SAILS library card is required. Register in library in the Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org/events or by calling Adult Services at 508-336-8230 extension 56130. For more event information, visit www.seekonkpl.org or email library@seekonkpl.org.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO