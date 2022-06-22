ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Site of Uvalde school massacre to be demolished, mayor says

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

The law enforcement response during the shooting fell under intense scrutiny after it was revealed that officers were stationed in a hallway outside the classroom where the shooter was for more than an hour before attempting to breach the door to the room.

CBS DFW

Uvalde Mayor: Robb Elementary School to be demolished

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says Robb Elementary, the school where 21 people died in a shooting in May, will be demolished.The Mayor said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that he spoke with Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell and said it was his 'understanding' that it will be demolished. The Mayor did not specify when this would happen. 19 students and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary on May 24. The school has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades. Uvalde is a town of some 16,000 about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 75 miles from the Mexican border.   During a Texas Senate hearing Tuesday morning, Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, testified there were enough officers on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building. However, McCraw told Senators it took one hour, 14 minutes, and eight seconds for officers, who were waiting in a hallway, to confront the shooter.Click here for more on the Uvalde School shooting. 
UVALDE, TX
Reform Austin

Uvalde Mayors Foolish Declarations Come Back To Haunt Him

Less than a month ago, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin sat with pride amongst his fellow Republicans as Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Uvalde police officers for “showing amazing courage” while trying to save lives during the worst school shooting in Texas history. However, in the past weeks, the narrative...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

TEA Commissioner: Texas school districts taking steps to "significantly improve" safety this fall

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said in response to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, school districts across the state are taking steps that will significantly improve safety this fall.His remarks came during testimony Tuesday afternoon before the Special Texas Senate Committee To Protect All Texans. "There are several immediate action steps that are being taken to significantly improve the level of safety in the fall," Morath said.Morath told Senators those steps include reviewing schools' safety procedures, access points, and ensuring doors lock properly at all 9,000 schools across the state before classes...
TEXAS STATE
nbc16.com

Uvalde teen arrested after posing with gun, threatening to 'end' students, police say

UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) – A 17-year-old in Texas was arrested last week after police said he posed with a gun on social media and threatened to "end" people. The Uvalde Police Department was tipped off by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief Pete Arredondo, who said the teen had sent messages on Snapchat to five current and former Uvalde High School students.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Uvalde elementary school teacher says she's traumatized after cops wrongly claimed that she'd propped the door open allowing the gunman, 18, inside where he slaughtered 21

An Uvalde elementary school teacher says she was traumatized and 'heartbroken' after police wrongly implied she enabled mass shooter Salvador Rolando Ramos to enter the school by leaving a door propped open. Police initially claimed Ramos had been able to enter Robb Elementary School, where he massacred 19 children and...
UVALDE, TX
