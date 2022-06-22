ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jussie Smollett wasn't aware of online backlash until 1 year after attack: 'It was so painful'

By Taryn Ryder
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJussie Smollett regrets doing that infamous sit-down with Robin Roberts in 2019. In a rare interview, the actor said he was "mortified" watching it back for the first time last year. Smollett chatted with SiriusXM's Sway Calloway to promote B-Boy Blues, his first project since he was fired from...

Comments / 17

Thieving Goats
3d ago

There was no attack! A year after his charade failed you mean?

Reply
13
Fred's here
3d ago

his "privilege " got him off with a slap on the wrist....he got his reparation

Reply(2)
7
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Jussie Smollett
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
People

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow

Kenya Barris is ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, after being together for more than 20 years, PEOPLE has confirmed. The black-ish creator filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Sherri Shepherd Speaks Out on Negative Encounter She Had With MJF

Sherri Shepherd, a television celebrity, discussed an interaction she had with MJF a few weeks ago in Los Angeles on the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “When I was flying from Los Angeles to New York, I had an encounter with a former child star who appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show back in 2001. So at the time he was five years old, and some of you may remember him because his name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. And Rosie had on as a guest, and he came on at the age of five and came on to sing … Now, young Max did not grow up to be a professional singer. He’s now 26 years old, and he goes by the initials MJF. And he’s a professional wrestler. He is a professional wrestler, and I guess the J in MJF stands for jerk. And I’m gonna tell y’all why – that’s what he was acting like when I met him at the airport when we were waiting in the lounge. Not nice at all. And see, my son Jeffrey, he’s a big wrestling fan and he knows all of the wrestlers. He spotted MJF while we were waiting for the plane. And you know, Jeffrey was really nervous going up to him and asking for an autograph. Because you don’t know. And so I said, ‘I’ll do it for my baby,’ because I’m mother bear. I said I would go up and ask him for an autograph. And I know how to be with celebrities, I know they don’t want you to do a bunch of talking. So I was very nice and I tapped him gently on the leg. And I said, ‘Excuse me, are you the famous wrestler MJF?’ He snapped back, he said, ‘No!’ So I said, ‘Okay, well do people tell you that you look like the famous wrestler MJF?’ Then he snapped back and went, ‘Yes!’ and he put his headphones on and turned away from me.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

