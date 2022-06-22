ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major injuries after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert; Road closed in both directions

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
Highway 74 is closed in both directions after a major injury crash near Vista Point.

The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol said the crash was between a semi-truck and a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Dodge was airlifted to Desert Regional with major injuries. Video sent to us from a viewer shows nearby drivers attempting to get the driver of the Dodge out of the vehicle prior to the arrival of police and medics.

Highway 74 is closed at the bottom of the hill in Palm Desert and at the top of the hill on Highway 371. There is no word on how long the closure could remain in place for.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

