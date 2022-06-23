ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNN2Q_0gIurffn00

Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who was part of one of the most celebrated defenses in NFL history with the Baltimore Ravens, died Wednesday. He was 55.

Siragusa’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death. The cause of death was not immediately available.

“This is a really sad day,” he said. “Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony’s loved ones.”

Siragusa, known as “Goose,” played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore’s 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a stout defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis and Sam Adams.

Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving attitude, which also helped him transition quickly to broadcasting after his playing career.

“There was no one like Goose — a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know,” said Brian Billick, the coach of that 2000 team. “We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news.”

Siragusa came to Baltimore as a free agent in 1997 and teamed up with Adams to form an imposing defensive tackle tandem. He finished his career with 22 sacks.

“I love Goose like a brother. From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever,” Lewis said. “He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that.”

The news of Siragusa's death came on what was already a tragic day for the Ravens. The death of Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for Baltimore, at age 26 was announced earlier in the day.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens,” owner Steve Bisciotti said. “We appreciate everyone who has expressed an outpouring of support for our players, coaches and staff.”

Siragusa was a star football player and wrestler at David Brearley High School in New Jersey. He then played collegiately at Pittsburgh, where he had a reputation for wisecracks well before his NFL career.

“If I wanted to learn a school song, I would’ve gone to Notre Dame or Penn State," he once said. "I want to kill people on the football field. That’s why I came to Pitt.”

Siragusa went undrafted before signing with Indianapolis, but he turned out to be a championship-winning force in the NFL. Then he took his personality to the airwaves, working for Fox's NFL coverage.

“His incomparable passion for football established him as one of the most charismatic personalities ever to set foot on the gridiron or in front of a camera,” Fox Sports said in a statement. “Goose was a natural in his ability to relate the sport and its players to fans everywhere.”

Siragusa also had a role on HBO's “The Sopranos” and hosted shows on the Discovery Channel and DIY Network.

“Tony truly was bigger than life, on and off the field,” said Pat Narduzzi, Pitt's current football coach. “He played the game passionately and relentlessly. Despite not being drafted, he thrived in the NFL for 12 years. His post-football life took him so many places but he never forgot Pitt. We could always count on him to send the best recorded pep talks to our guys before our biggest games."

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’

Wednesday morning brought some tragic news as it was announced that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away on Tuesday night. The cause of death is currently unknown, but a police spokeswoman offered some insight into the situation. There is no suspicion of foul play. However, she does believe an overdose could be the cause. […] The post Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Tony Siragusa, 1967-2022

R.I.P. Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images) Former NFL defensive lineman for the Colts and Ravens, Tony Siragusa, died at the age of 55. Condolences to the family of one of the more colorful people to don a uniform and hold a microphone.Tony Siragusa Todd Warshaw /AllsportTony Siragusa Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesTony Siragusa Andy Lyons/ALLSPORTTony Siragusa (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)Tony Siragusa (Photo by DAVID MAXWELL / AFP)Tony Siragusa Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports CopyrightTony Siragusa Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports11
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Tony Siragusa
Person
Steve Bisciotti
Person
Brian Billick
Person
Ray Lewis
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Ray Lewis releases statement about death of Tony Siragusa

Ray Lewis was among many who paid tribute to former teammate Tony Siragusa on Wednesday. Siragusa and Lewis were teammates on the title-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens team, and Lewis paid tribute in a statement released Wednesday. Referring to Siragusa as “like a brother,” Lewis called his former teammate the “ultimate competitor” and encouraged everyone to “hug your loved ones for Goose.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have over a month before they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp, but rookie Kenny Pickett isn't taking the time to relax. During his final interview before the six-week gap, Pickett made it clear that he still has plenty of work to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Running Back

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that an iconic player passed away. Hugh McElhenny, a five-time All-Pro for the San Francisco 49ers, passed away this week according to a statement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 93 years old. “Hugh McElhenny was a threat in all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Mike Tomlin On Antonio Brown: NFL World Reacts

Antonio Brown has recently gone on-record that he'd like to retire a Pittsburgh Steeler. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shot that down real quick. Appearing on "The Pivot" podcast, Tomlin was asked about the potential of AB returning to Pittsburgh. Needless to say, Brown shouldn't hold his breath. “Y’all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Is Dak Prescott preventing Cowboys from winning title?

Dak Prescott ran the Dallas Cowboys out of last season — literally. He took a quarterback draw with 14 seconds on the clock and zero timeouts against the 49ers. The play was puzzling. Coach Mike McCarthy said recently that he limited Prescott on the ground last season because he...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

708K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy