ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner chosen as honorary WNBA All-Star starter

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqtRL_0gIurb8t00

Brittney Griner will have a place at the WNBA All-Star Game, being named an honorary starter Wednesday by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at an airport outside of Moscow said she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bag.

“During each season of Brittney’s career in which there has been an All-Star Game, she has been selected as an All-Star,” Engelbert said. “It is not difficult to imagine that if BG were here with us this season, she would once again be selected and would, no doubt, show off her incredible talents. So, it is only fitting that she be named as an honorary starter today and we continue to work on her safe return to the U.S.”

The State Department in May designated Griner as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who is effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Russian state-run news agency Tass reported last week that Griner's detention was extended until at least July 2. Another American, Paul Whelan, has been held in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges he and the U.S. government say are false.

Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson received the most votes from fans and were selected as co-captains for the event. They will be joined by Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, who both have announced they will retire at the end of the season. Bird will set a record with her 13th All-Star appearance. Fowles, who is injured right now, was selected for her eighth game.

Stewart and Fowles will be paired up as co-captains, as will Wilson and Bird, and will choose their teams.

Joining Wilson, Stewart and Fowles in the frontcourt are Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones, Los Angeles’s Nneka Ogwumike and Chicago’s Candace Parker. The starting guards, in addition to Bird, are New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas teammates Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

"“For icons like Sylvia and Sue to be voted into the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game as starters in their 15th and 19th seasons, respectively, is extraordinary,” Engelbert said. “And when you see the starting lineups dotted with first-time All-Stars like Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young, it just seems right that Sylvia and Sue — who have said this will be their final season — join A’ja and Breanna as co-captains for an All-Star event that will in some ways symbolize the passing of the torch to a new generation of WNBA stars.”

Starters were chosen by a combination of fan, media and player voting.

The league's coaches will vote for the 12 reserves and the co-captains will draft their rosters on July 2. The game will take place on July 10 in Chicago with a 3-point competition and skills challenge the day before.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
AOL Corp

Candace Parker breaks WNBA record with 3rd career triple-double

This season might be Candace Parker's last as a pro but she's not showing signs of slowing down. The six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time champion recorded the third triple-double of her career on Thursday while leading the Chicago Sky to an 82-59 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, the franchise she spent 13 seasons with to start her career. She needed just three quarters to record the tally, scoring her 10th point with a driving layup in the final seconds of the period to extend Chicago's lead to 71-47.
CHICAGO, IL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns, Monty Williams release video saying 'it's time' for Brittney Griner's return from Russia

The Suns continue to push their support of Brittney Griner's return to the U.S. with the release of coach Monty Williams' video on social media Thursday to raise awareness about her imprisonment in Russia. The WNBA All-Star and Phoenix Mercury center has been detained since February 17 after she was allegedly found with vape cartridges filled with cannabis...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Sabrina Ionescu
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Cathy Engelbert
Person
Sue Bird
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Historic Malika Andrews News

The 2022 NBA Draft is tonight and ESPN has decided to give journalist Malika Andrews the opportunity to make history during their broadcast. Per Front Office Sports, Andrews will host the NBA Draft coverage tonight. In doing so, she will be the first woman to host the annual event. At...
NBA
Black Enterprise

Don’t Be Like Mike: Michael Jordan Criticized For Denying Photo to Kid Wearing Jordans

NBA legend Michael Jordan is under fire on social media after a video showed him denying a kid wearing Air Jordans a photo. A pair of young, excited basketball fans waited outside a parking garage in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, hoping to glimpse LaMelo Ball, a star player on Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets. But instead of seeing the youngest Ball brother, the kids encountered Jordan.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy