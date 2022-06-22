ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Surfer hospitalised after shark attack on Northern California coast

By Josh Marcus
 3 days ago

A surfer was hospitalised after what officials believe was a shark attack on Wednesday off the Northern California coast.

Around 11am, someone on shore at Lover’s Point Beach in the town of Pacific Grove saw what appeared to be a struggle in the water and called 911, according to witnesses.

A surfer was later taken to the hospital with injuries to the leg and stomach, Pacific Grove city councilman Joe Amelia told KSBW .

“They got to him quickly,” a local fire official told the Carmel Pine Cone .

Officials have shut down the beach for the time being.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information .

#Surfer#Hospital#Shark Attack#Carmel#Accident#Ksbw#The Carmel Pine Cone
