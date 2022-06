Mikaylah Williams, the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, has committed to LSU. The Louisiana native announced her decision in a video posted on Twitter. "In order to take my game to the next level and to continue to learn and grow as a young woman, there's only one place where I've wanted to be. Home," Williams said in the video. "I've decided I'll be attending the Louisiana State University."

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO