"He's a highly-skilled, puck-moving rearguard that has no problem putting up the points, even in the top men's Slovak league. However, it's his movement of the puck that is his stand-out quality. Whether it's with his feet or with a pass, Nemec is relied on heavily by his team to get the puck up ice and he does so with relative ease. He's a smooth skater, with a fluid, powerful stride and a good mix of crossovers in his movement. He can be a bit of a risk-taker, but the potential that Nemec shows is very much top-10 worthy."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO