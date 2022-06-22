ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

This Is The Best Irish Pub In Alabama

By Jason Hall
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmsqG_0gIukdaS00
Photo: Getty Images

An Opelika bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in Alabama .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state , which included Irish Bred Pub as the top choice for Alabama.

"With a menu of pub classics like Guinness stew and corned beef hash, as well as an Irish Bred Bloody and plenty of Jameson, this bar also serves up live music and good times ," Eat This, Not That 's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best Irish pubs in every state:

  1. Alabama- Irish Bred Pub (Opelika)
  2. Alaska- Reilly's Irish Pub (Juneau)
  3. Arizona- Mulloy's Public House (Nutrioso)
  4. Arkansas- Dugan's Pub (Little Rock)
  5. California- The Auld Dubliner (Long Beach)
  6. Colorado- The Irish Rover (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- The Harp and the Hound (Mystic)
  8. Delaware- Catherine Rooney's (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- Stout Bar and Grill (Oakland Park)
  10. Georgia- Olde Blind Dog (Brookhaven)
  11. Hawaii- Murphy's Bar and Grill (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- O'Michael's Pub and Grill (Boise)
  13. Illinois- The Kerryman (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- Nine Irish Brothers (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Sully's Irish Pub (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Conroy's Public House (Overland Park)
  17. Kentucky- The Irish Rover (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Erin Rose (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Rí Rá (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Mahaffey's Pub (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- JJ Foley's Cafe (Boston)
  22. Michigan- Nancy Whiskey (Detroit)
  23. Minnesota- O'Donovan's (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Mahogany Bar (Hattiesburg)
  25. Missouri- McGurks (St. Louis)
  26. Montana- The Stone of Accord (Missoula)
  27. Nebraska- Brazen Head Irish Pub (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Three Angry Wives (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Kathleen's Irish Pub (Bristol)
  30. New Jersey- The Shannon Rose (Ramsey)
  31. New Mexico- Two Fools Tavern (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Donovan's Pub (Queens)
  33. North Carolina- Tyber Creek Pub (Charlotte)
  34. North Dakota- Blarney Stone Pub (Bismarck)
  35. Ohio- The Harp (Cleveland)
  36. Oklahoma- Sean Cummings' Irish Pub (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- T.C. O'Leary's (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle (Pittsburgh)
  39. Rhode Island- O'Rourke's Bar and Grill (Bristol)
  40. South Carolina- Seanachain Whiskey and Cocktail Bar (John's Island)
  41. South Dakota- McNally's (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- McNamara's Irish Pub (Nashville)
  43. Texas- Trinity Hall Irish Pub & Restaurant (Dallas)
  44. Utah- Piper Down Pub (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- McGrath's Irish Pub (Killington)
  46. Virginia- Ireland's Four Courts (Arlington)
  47. Washington- Murphy's Pub (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Meagher's Irish Pub (Bridgeport)
  49. Wisconsin- O'Donoghue's Irish Pub (Elm Grove)
  50. Wyoming- O'Dwyer's Public House (Laramie)

Comments / 1

Related
citizenofeastalabama.com

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Alabama

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pubs#New Jersey#Food Drink#Restaurants#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Irish Bred Pub#Guinness#Alabama Irish#Florida Stout Bar#Idaho O Michael
AL.com

Alabama chapel billed as ‘smallest church on Earth’

Gary Smith, like many of us, got a little bored during the first months of the global COVID pandemic of 2020. So he found the perfect thing to do during a lockdown – he built a roadside attraction. On his property at Loblolly Farm wedding and entertainment venue in...
SEMMES, AL
AL.com

Runoff, arrest updates, Tutwiler Hall: Down in Alabama

If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Guthrie’s Chicken Fingers and Sauce are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Do chicken fingers really belong on a list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama?. Anyone who asks that question has obviously never had Guthrie’s Chicken Fingers and Sauce. The restaurant that started in Haleyville decided to focus on its chicken fingers as it expanded to other cities. A sauce was created to pair with the perfectly breaded chicken tenders and a legend was born.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

‘We’ll continue to be something that cannot be ignored’: Auburn students and faculty protest Roe v. Wade reversal

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The overturning of Roe v. Wade prompted thousands of demonstrators across the country to gather in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision. In Auburn, pro-abortion students and faculty gathered at Toomer’s Corner in response to the news.  Abortion-rights advocates withstood the summer heat and held signs with statements such as ‘Keep […]
AUBURN, AL
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
WRBL News 3

New Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis received Kia Sorento

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The new Miss Georgia received a new car Monday afternoon for her ventures across the state. Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis received a 2022 Kia Sorento to fulfill her year of service as Miss Georgia. Hollis earned the job Saturday night at the River Center for Performing Arts. She was also […]
GEORGIA STATE
wbrc.com

AP: Alabama’s 3 abortion clinics stopped providing abortions

MONTGOMERY (AP) - On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled ending constitutional protections for abortion overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. According to Associated Press, Alabama’s three abortion clinics on Friday stopped providing abortions because of concerns of prosecution under the 1951 law, clinic owners...
ALABAMA STATE
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
201
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Birmingham's #1 for New Country

 https://1025thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy