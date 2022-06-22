This Is The Best Irish Pub In Alabama

Photo: Getty Images

An Opelika bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in Alabama .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state , which included Irish Bred Pub as the top choice for Alabama.

"With a menu of pub classics like Guinness stew and corned beef hash, as well as an Irish Bred Bloody and plenty of Jameson, this bar also serves up live music and good times ," Eat This, Not That 's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best Irish pubs in every state: