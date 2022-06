Over a 48-hour period this week, all three osprey chicks in a livestreamed nest in Cowlitz County were picked off by bald eagles. The Cowlitz Public Utility District has two cameras livestreaming a nest maintained by the utility, which it shares through YouTube and its Facebook page. The recorded nest is one of seven that the PUD maintains for ospreys around Cowlitz County.

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO