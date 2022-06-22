ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Summer fares half-off for Colorado’s Bustang bus, Pegasus shuttle services

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgjde_0gIuaaj100
The Bustang, a bus service from the Colorado Department of Transportation, connects cities across the state. Michael Ciaglo / The Gazette - 2015 file

Fares for Colorado’s Bustang bus and Pegasus shuttle services will be half-off throughout the summer, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Wednesday.

State officials said they hope the reduced fares will open Coloradans to alternative commuting and recreation options, while also reducing traffic and providing travelers with relief from record-high gas prices.

“We are saving people money, reducing traffic and opening up easier ways for Coloradans and visitors to explore and experience Colorado’s world-class mountain areas and outdoors,” Polis said.

Fares for Pegasus, the new express shuttle service launched last month, are already half-off and will continue to be so through Labor Day weekend. Fares for the Bustang and Bustang Outrider routes will be half-off from July 1 through Labor Day weekend.

Pegasus shuttles seat up to 11 people, traveling between the Denver metro area and mountain towns along Interstate 70, with stops including Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon. The shuttles depart hourly from Denver’s Union Station from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with limited service on Thursdays and Mondays.

Polis applauds Biden’s call to suspend federal gas tax: ‘I would dare anyone to oppose’

If traveling from Denver, half-priced fares for Pegasus are $3 to travel to Idaho Spring, $6.50 to travel to Frisco and $10 to travel to Avon or Vail.

“The half-price fare promotion originally was scheduled to run through June,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Department of Transportation. “However, with passenger numbers growing, we thought it best to give people the opportunity to evaluate the service for themselves throughout the summer and this is a good incentive.”

Bustang routes go between Denver and Fort Collins, Grand Junction and Colorado Springs, with additional stops on the Bustang Outrider. Beginning in July, the half-priced fares will range from $4.50 to $21.50 depending on the destination.

For more information about fares and schedules, visit ridebustang.com.

Comments / 1

Related
1230 ESPN

These Are The 6 Worst Towns To Raise a Family in Colorado

Colorado has its fair share of excellent towns and cities to raise your family. It is no wonder why many decide to relocate and give their children a different type of life. Colorado is known for its mountains and also the opportunity to have a great quality of life. Mountains, outdoor recreation, education, and more are all factors when it comes to families choosing to move to Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver

DENVER — Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City. 9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home. It didn't seem to be up to any...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Frisco, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Idaho Springs, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
City
Avon, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
realtrends.com

These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations

Colorado drag performer Shirley Delta Blow has performed at countless drag queen story times in and around Denver since 2017, and was looking forward to hosting her latest event at the Denver Botanic Gardens during Pride Month. But the event, scheduled for June 18, was abruptly canceled earlier this month, and an online event listing […] The post Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Claire Cleveland

Butterfly Pavilion expands in Broomfield, hopes to be world-renown facility

A rendering of the outside of the new Butterfly Pavilion, which will open in Broomfield, CO. in 2025.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion. (Broomfield, CO) Since 1995, the Butterfly Pavilion has taught countless people how to understand and appreciate invertebrates. Now, the Pavilion is expanding to a space more than double its current size to expand its research and education programs.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Abortion-rights protesters march to downtown Denver

Thousands of abortion-rights protesters marched into downtown Denver after converging at the state Capitol hours after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down two landmark decisions that gave women the legal ability to obtain an abortion. "We won't go back. We will fight back," the protesters chanted. Denver Police briefly closed...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here's when the last light rail train leaves downtown tonight

DENVER — Enjoy the game, Avalanche fans, but don't miss your train. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is adding extra trains to help manage the crowds of the Stanley Cup Final in downtown Denver. RTD light rail riders in downtown Denver for the game at Ball Arena or the...
DENVER, CO
K2 Radio

Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Pegasus#Shuttle Bus#Coloradans#Union Station
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Police standoff shuts down highway in Colorado mountain town

UPDATE 2:25 PM: A report from Summit Daily stated that the case involved a person with an arrest warrant. It was determined they were not at the scene. UPDATE 12:00 PM: This road has since reopened. More details about the reason behind the closure will likely emerge in upcoming hours and days. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity has shut down Colorado 9 in both directions at...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Catholic bishops to target Colorado's abortion law, hint of contours of battle after Roe decision

The contours of the legislative battle over abortion regulation in Colorado began to take shape hours after the U.S. Supreme Court discarded two landmark decisions that allowed women, under a federal framework, to legally obtain an abortion. On the one hand, abortion-rights proponents are eyeing legislation to further enhance the state's abortion law, which is among the most permissive in the country. On the other, anti-abortion advocates are gearing up to promote measures that "value the sanctity of life." ...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

The Ultimate Guide to Colorado’s Rare Birds

If you think people come and go in Colorado, wait till you check out the birds. More than 300 regularly appearing species of birds enjoy the Centennial state each year, yet spotting some of them can be an incredibly rare thing. Of all the species of birds on Colorado's list,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Help wanted: Colorado teachers of color

In a perfect world, kids would be colorblind. Neither their own race nor their teacher’s would matter to their education. Our hope is that society eventually will get to that point, but until it does, some of Colorado’s children of color may be looking for a role model at the head of the class. The premise of a new, potentially groundbreaking endeavor in Colorado Springs is that Black students in particular could benefit greatly if more teachers were Black, as well.
COLORADO STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

This Blows: Wind Turbine Snaps In Half In Colorado

Well this is something you don't see everyday and I'll be honest with you, I've never seen anything like this before in my life and thankfully, nobody was injured or killed. According to 9 News, the incident occurred up in Logan County, up in the Northeastern part of the state on a wind farm that's only been up and running for about six months.
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy