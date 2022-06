Firefighters with Martin Fire & Rescue Tuesday afternoon were working with the Allegan County Sherriff’s office and Allegan County EOC on a train derailment incident in the area of 10th Street and 118th Avenue. Authorities said 118th Avenue between 10th and 8th Streets will be closed until further notice. There were no injuries reported and no threat to the public at this time. (Photos courtesy of Jake Dykstra)

MARTIN, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO