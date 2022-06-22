ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Need weekend plans? How about an emo pool party in Fort Worth?

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is here and this one is for our emo-heads. If hanging out at the pool and listening to your favorite emo hits are you favorite things to do, here is an opportunity for you.

Third String Entertainment is hosting an Emo Nite Pool Party at Whiskey Garden this weekend on Saturday, June 25th.

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. enjoy music from your favorite bands, drinks and tons of fun. To get your tickets, click here .

