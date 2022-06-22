Peek Inside The NYC Building That's Being Sold As An NFT

The New York City skyline will take your breath away, so it's no surprise that the view from the Top of the Rock was named the best in the country. The observation deck on top of Rockefeller Center in Midtown garnered 42,555 mentions for the word "view" on Tripadvisor, cementing its status as a leading lookout point, according to data compiled by digital financial services provider Remitly. And with the chance to look out over some of the Big Apple's most iconic landmarks — from the Empire State Building to Central Park — it's not hard to see why.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO