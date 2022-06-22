ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapiti, WY

Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood

By By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QsJV_0gIuSZQo00

WAPITI, Wyo. — Hundreds of cars, trucks and recreational vehicles were backed up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopened Wednesday morning following record floods that reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some areas famous for their wildlife viewing inaccessible, possibly for months to come.

Park managers raised the gates at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since June 13, when 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following a torrent of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt.

Some of the premier attractions at America’s first national park will again be viewable, including Old Faithful — the legendary geyser that shoots towering bursts of steaming water almost like clockwork more than a dozen times a day.

But the bears, wolves and bison that roam the wild Lamar Valley and the thermal features around Mammoth Hot Springs will remain out of reach. The wildlife-rich northern half of the park will be shuttered until at least early July, and key routes into the park remain severed near the Montana tourist towns of Gardiner, Red Lodge and Cooke City.

It’s unknown how many visitors will show up in the flooding’s immediate aftermath, but the lines indicate many tourists stuck to their plans despite uncertainty last week on when it would reopen. License plates at the east entrance near Wapiti, Wyoming, indicated they were from Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, Colorado, British Columbia in Canada and other places. The first visitors going through didn’t have to contend with other traffic, but they had to watch for marmots on the road.

Park managers had been bracing for throngs as the park celebrated its 150th anniversary a year after it tallied a record 4.9 million visits.

Muris Demirovic, 43, of Miami, and his 70-year-old mother arrived at the east entrance at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and were second in a line of dozens of cars. He and his mother, who is from Bosnia, were on a cross country trip visiting national parks and Yellowstone was at the top of their list.

However, when they arrived, it was closed due to flooding. Demirovic and his mother toured Cody, Wyoming, went to a rodeo, walked some trails and visited a museum. They had planned to leave the Yellowstone area on Monday, but stayed when they learned the park would re-open this week.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for me and my mom, so I had to make sure she sees this,” he said.

To keep visitor numbers down while repairs continue, park managers will use a system that only allows cars with even-numbered last digits on their license plates to enter on even days, while vehicles with odd-numbered last numbers can come on odd days.

Groups of visitors traveling together in different cars are exempt from the license plate system as well as people with reservations at campgrounds and hotels in the park.

If traffic along the park’s 400 miles of roads becomes unmanageable, Sholly said officials will impose a reservation system to enter the park.

Before the park opened, dozens of RVs, trucks and cars were stacked up at the East Entrance.

The reopening comes as officials in Yellowstone are still tallying the scope of the damage. Based on other national park disasters, it could take years and carry a steep price tag to rebuild. It’s an environmentally sensitive landscape with a huge underground plumbing system that feeds into the park’s geysers, hot springs and other thermal features. Construction season only runs from the spring thaw until the first snowfall, a narrow window that means some roads could receive only temporary fixes this year.

That’s turned some Montana communities into dead ends instead of being gateways to Yellowstone, a blow to their tourism-dependent economies. They’re also still struggling to clean up damage to several hundred homes and businesses that were swamped by flooding on the Yellowstone, Stillwater and Clarks Fork rivers.

In Red Lodge, one of those gateway towns cut off from the park, most businesses are open even as flood cleanup continues. The Montana Department of Transportation is beginning repairs to the road between Red Lodge and the scenic Beartooth Highway and the National Park Service is working to restore access to some areas in the northern part of the park.

“We have to remain optimistic, but we also have to remain realistic that there’s a lot of things going on and a lot of moving pieces to make it happen,” said Tim Weamer, who does marketing for the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll survive,” he said. “We’re not going to have the summer we were hoping for.”

For others the rebound may come faster. Yellowstone tour guide Derek Draimin said he’s fully booked up Wednesday with four groups that will be headed into the park.

“I think there will be cars stacked up trying to get in, to be the first people to enter the park after the thousand-year flood,” he said Tuesday.

Draimin lost about 25 tours because of the flood and says fewer visitors might come thinking that the park is badly damaged. But with most of the park expected to be accessible within weeks, Draimin said it’s also possible business could get a bump as tourists who can’t get in through the park’s northern entrances get funneled through West Yellowstone, where his company, Yellowstone Adventure Tours, is based.

“I have no idea what to expect,” he said. “I could see both things happening.”

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Lake Mead water levels drop closer to dead pool status

June 24 (UPI) -- Water levels at Lake Mead dropped to historic lows this week with persistent drought exacerbated by climate change and increased water demands driving the reservoir closer to becoming a "dead pool." The nation's largest reservoir on Thursday measured at 1,043.8 feet, its lowest level since the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
City
Wapiti, WY
State
Montana State
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
a-z-animals.com

Lake Mead Is So Low It’s Revealed An 1865 Ghost Town

Most people don’t know that Nevada is home to an underwater ghost town. While it’s true that Nevada is full of Wild West ghost towns, most of them were from the glory days of gold mining and westward expansion. However, St. Thomas is a ghost town unlike any...
NEVADA STATE
Axios

Historic wildfires rage across Alaska

Alaska is experiencing its worst start to the wildfire season, with more than 1 million acres of land already burned. Why it matters: Tremendous amounts of carbon and other greenhouse gases are locked away in Alaska's permafrost, but warming temperatures and increased fire activity may be freeing more of these gases by melting this frozen layer.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

The Gabby Petito Story: Lifetime Movie Filming in Salt Lake City Mountains

Nearly a year has passed since travel vlogger Gabby Petito disappeared in the wilderness of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. The FBI headed the missing persons investigation, partnering with multiple state law enforcement agencies. In all, it consisted of a month’s-long pursuit of the young woman’s killer, boyfriend Brian Laundrie. Now, the sad details of Gabby’s murder have gone public. In the meantime, the Lifetime movie, The Gabby Petito Story, has recently been seen filming in the mountains near Salt Lake City, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#Yellowstone National Park#National Parks#Recreational Vehicles#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
UPI News

Bison caught on camera running loose on Alberta highway

June 23 (UPI) -- A traveler on an Alberta highway captured video when she came across an unusual traffic hazard: a bison running loose in the roadway. Keira Boutilier said she was on her way to visit friends in Stony Plain on Wednesday when she spotted a large animal on Highway 16, near Highway 779.
ANIMALS
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming

On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Search and Rescue aid victims of horse bucking

A man and woman were bucked off their horses in the Willow Creek area south of Jackson today just after noon. Teton County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to respond to a man and woman who were both injured in a horse accident near Bryan Flats in the Willow Creek area of the Hoback Canyon.
JACKSON, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Q 105.7

Yellowstone National Park Is Closed But For How Long?

For many folks, Yellowstone National Park is a bucket list destination, a place that people dream of coming to and making lifelong memories. For decades now, families have come to the Park to spend part of their summer enjoying some of the most amazing sites and stunning views on earth. The Park, which is celebrating its 150th Anniversary, was predicted by many to have a record year for attendance. However, after massive flooding this week, that record year appears to be in jeopardy.
TRAVEL
Phys.org

Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood

This gateway town to Yellowstone National Park has become a dead end, a casualty of the severe flooding that tore through one of America's most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes. The unprecedented flood has closed the entire park and forced the evacuation of 10,000 visitors....
RED LODGE, MT
TravelNoire

Offensive Yellowstone Mountain Renamed To Honor Native Americans

Mount Doane in Yellowstone National Park has been renamed to honor Native Americans. The new selected name for the Yellowstone mountain is First People’s Mountain. It was previously named after an Army officer who led a tragic massacre against Native Americans. In this massacre, at least 173 Native Americans were slaughtered, a reality that has led to much distress for those aware of the grief caused by Lt. Gustavus Doane.
MONTANA STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Crash Near Rock Springs

On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Daily Mail

Tourists flood back to Yellowstone National Park as it reopens its southern loop after historic floods battered Montana and knocked out major roads

Throngs of visitors flocked back to Yellowstone National Park for the first time Wednesday, after historic floods forced officials to close the park down this past week. Several thousand cars, trucks and recreational vehicles were seen up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopened Wednesday morning.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy