Georgia State

State attorneys general ask Department of Justice to investigate violence against pro-life groups

By By T.A. DeFeo | The Center Square contributor
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) — The attorneys general of 19 states want the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate what they say is growing violence targeting pro-life groups nationwide.

Last month, Politico published a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion, apparently revealing the nation’s highest court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established abortion as a constitutional right, and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. The leaked opinion, purportedly penned by Justice Samuel Alito, comes in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

Since then, groups have protested nationwide, including outside the homes of Supreme Court justices. Additionally, authorities arrested a California man who they say planned to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and abortion advocates have firebombed or vandalized at least two dozen pregnancy centers nationwide .

"Inaction is intolerable in our nation of laws, and it violates your oath of office," the attorneys general wrote . "Yet, in recent weeks, you have continued to allow illegal actions seemingly because they advance (in the minds of some) the pro-abortion cause."

The letter added: "Intentional or not, budding domestic terrorists have apparently received the message: the Department of Justice is going easy on those who use violence in furtherance of favored viewpoints."

According to officials, the attacks began about a month ago, and the FBI said it planned to investigate last week.

"President [Joe] Biden’s Department of Justice yet again has its priorities absolutely backward," Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in an announcement.

"They did not hesitate to investigate parents who spoke out at school board meetings but are now dragging their feet to address the violent crimes committed against pro-life organizations," Carr added. "Public safety should not be a partisan issue, and it is past time for the U.S. Attorney General to take strong, uniform and decisive action to hold accountable those who are responsible for these attacks."

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent the letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. In addition to Georgia and Ohio, attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia co-signed the letter.

