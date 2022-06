The 4th of July is coming up which means it's time to stock up on fireworks for the ultimate celebration when the holiday arrives. Keep in mind that setting off fireworks within Lubbock's city limits is against city ordinance. The LPD released a new online reporting site for residents to report any fireworks they see being set off in the city. This doesn't mean you can't still celebrate, you'll just have to celebrate with fireworks outside of the city limits.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO