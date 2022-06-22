ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

'No rooms' | Parents of incoming UK freshman talk housing concerns

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is preparing to welcome its largest incoming class on record, with about 6,000 first-year students expected to attend, according to a report from LEX 18. But there isn't enough room for them all. One of those students is Matthew Coomer, 18,...

TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Oldham County 2-year-old becomes younger member of Mensa

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The youngest member of Mensa, a society for people with high IQs, lives in Crestwood, Kentucky and she’s just two years old. Isla McNabb is your typical two-year-old, except for the fact she scored in the 99th percentile of intelligence for her age. What...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

SWAT event at Bryan Station Inn, 1 found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was found dead in a Lexington motel Friday evening. The Lexington Police Department said a vehicle in the Bryan Station Inn parking lot matched one connected to a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio. Officials kept onlookers away from the area...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Winchester fire leaves several dogs homeless

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A house fire in Clark County destroyed a home Thursday afternoon. The Winchester Fire Department said they were called out to the fire at around 1:08 p.m. The fire burned for about 45 minutes and wasn’t wholly extinguished until around 4:30 p.m. Several...
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Shaedon Sharpe selected 7th by the Portland Trailblazers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The consensus top product out of high school, Shaedon Sharpe was selected No. 7 overall by Portland. Sharpe came to Lexington in January, enrolling early to join the Wildcats. He remained on the bench for the remainder of the season and did not play a single minute for UK.
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

Publix announces first Lexington store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been the talk of the town on Thursday—the supermarket chain Publix is opening a store in Lexington. “When a Publix opens, we provide jobs, create premier customer service and care for our communities,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. There was an excited...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 Kentucky cities in top third of best-run cities, Lexington top 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Cement shortage hardens business opportunities for Nicholasville company

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Material shortages are becoming so severe across the globe, it’s now being called a ‘crisis’ in some countries. The trickle-down effect is having an impact on local concrete businesses, like Nicholasville’s concrete company, “Central Kentucky Services – Kings of Concrete” or “CKS Kings of Concrete”.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

City officials release Lexington’s plans for Fourth of July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Fourth of July festivities will return to their pre-COVID-19 format this year. There will be a multitude of events this year, including an ice cream social, patriotic concert, Bluegrass 10K, Fourth of July festival and parade, and a fireworks spectacular. “After two years of...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green. Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night— and that rare sighting is garnering a lot of social media buzz. “Never, never, never in a million years. And so up close and personal,” said Teddy Emmerich. Teddy and David Emmerich are moving...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington SoulFeast celebrates Black culinary culture

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — SoulFeast Week is back for a second year. It is a ten-day celebration from June 17th to June 26th. The week celebrates black culinary culture and highlights black restaurants, farmers, and chefs in central Kentucky. Through educational exhibits, curated experiences, and enjoying great food, SoulFeast Week is an opportunity for Kentuckians of all races and backgrounds to support black businesses.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

What the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade puts abortion in the hands of the states. Friday's ruling strips away the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that stood for nearly a half-century, given to Americans by the court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, returning the power back to the states to decide whether or not abortion should be legal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEKU

Longtime Lexington news anchor Sam Dick joins WEKU

Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
LEXINGTON, KY
wvlt.tv

Family asking for help as Scott County woman remains missing

STEARNS, Ky. (WVLT) - A Scott County family asked for help in the search for their loved one who has been missing since Saturday, June 18. Darlene Chitwood was last seen at Big Blue Tires in Stearns, Kentucky. ”It’s been a nightmare,” said Chitwood’s daughter, Chelsey Daugherty.
STEARNS, KY

