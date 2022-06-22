ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Heard Of The Hidden Colorado Candy Shop Inspired by Willy Wonka?

By Big Rob
1230 ESPN
1230 ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With so many hidden gems around Colorado, we're stoked to find this extremely cool candy shop inspired by Willy Wonka. Here's where to find it. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Inspired Candy Shop in Colorado. We've all seen the classic 70's movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory...

espnwesterncolorado.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Hidden Gem Elf-Themed Colorado Restaurant is a Must-Try

I've come across many cool-themed restaurants in my life but the theming on this particular local family-owned restaurant right here in northern Colorado is my favorite. Weekends are usually a time when you can get together with the fam and go get some delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Sometimes it's hard to find a place that everybody likes and agrees on so it can be more trouble than it's worth. We had that issue in my family until we found our new go-to spot, a local family-owned restaurant less than a mile from our home with one of the most fun themes my family has ever seen.
DACONO, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Truck Stop Famous for Cinnamon Rolls + Movies

Johnson's Corner is famous for more than just cinnamon rolls. The iconic Johnstown truck stop has also made it onto the big screen. According to its website, Johnson's Corner served as a filming location for the 1995 flick Larger Than Life, a family comedy about a motivational speaker who receives a, uh, unique inheritance from his late father.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
highlandsranchherald.net

Restaurateur carries on the family tradition

The Galassos have been serving marinara-topped pasta, Italian-influenced sandwiches and hand-stretched pizza in Centennial for a decade now, but the family’s culinary roots in Colorado actually reach back half a century. “The very first GeJo’s was opened by my great-grandmother, back in the mid-’60s, down south in Trinidad, Colorado,”...
CENTENNIAL, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

The Best Thing to Happen in Denver Since Sliced Bread

Attention, carb addicts. Meet baking wizard Zach Martinucci, founder of Rebel Bread. It’s no wonder Zach Martinucci calls his Denver bakery, which he opened in October 2018, Rebel Bread: It’s anything but bread as usual. Offerings at the community bakery and bread school range from cranberry cinnamon sourdough to chocolate ciabatta studded with dark chocolate chunks, cocoa powder, virgin olive oil and sea salt. Baking is in his genes: His father’s cousin owns a French bakery in the Bay Area, La Châtaigne, where Martinucci learned to bake sourdough. “I fell in love with baking and was baking a bunch of bread in my college apartment and selling it to neighbors and baking flavored breads based off of my friends’ personalities,” he says. “I called them ‘persona loaves.’ We’d sit down with friends and say, ‘How does Lena show up in the world? Well, she’s kind of nutty and she’s got a spicy side, or she’s salty, or whatever … which would turn into a spicy pecan cranberry bread. It was a fun experiment.” Not long after finishing his de facto bread master’s at the San Francisco Baking Institute, he beelined to Denver and opened Rebel Bread. Read on to learn all the reasons why we (ahem) loaf him.
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado’s Favorite Venue, Red Rocks, Now Has Its Own Beer

Within the top 10 reasons for living in Colorado, for most people, is Red Rocks Amphitheatre. It's given us so much joy over the years, it was due its own beer. When people ask, 'What beers do they have at Red Rocks?' you'll be able to tell them that they have their very own craft beer, made just for the venue. It sounds like a great beer, too. The next time you're there you should grab one.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Shop#Hidden Gems#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Inventing Room#Sugar Science
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Food Truck In Colorado

There's something great about food trucks. Not only are they convenient in business areas and outdoor events, but their prices tend to be cheaper than sit-down restaurants or shops. Also, the food they make is just downright delicious. From hotdogs and tacos to noodles, burgers, and sweets, there's no limit...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

What are Colorado Summers Like?

Summertime in Colorado means warm temps and fun outdoor activities. While the summer weather's intensity will change depending on which part of the state you are in, all four corners of Colorado are a fun place to be from May to October. Summer in the plains of eastern Colorado is...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver has new home of beefy, cheesy, legendary Juicy Lucy | Craving Colorado

DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed. “Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.” Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1230 ESPN

8 Alpine Slides You Need to Check Out in Colorado This Summer

You don't need to be skiing or snowboarding to catch a thrill in Colorado's High Country. There's another option for adventure seekers during the warmer months: the alpine slide. These coasters offer exhilarating fun against the backdrop of the Centennial State's beautiful mountain towns. Some of them are open in...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Did You Know? Most Fireworks Are Illegal In Colorado

I'll admit, this is news to me. America's birthday (July 4) is celebrated in the form of countless traditions every year, but one tradition that a majority of Americans seem to partake in annually, without fail, is the lighting of fireworks. (for the record, this isn't the part that is...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Six can't-miss festivals to catch this weekend in Colorado

🏳️‍🌈 Denver PrideFest, hosted by the Center on Colfax, will take over Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday for a colorful celebration featuring more than 250 exhibitors, food trucks, a rally at the State Capitol and more. 🍺 Head to Evergreen on Saturday for the Hops Drops Evergreen Music and Beer Festival, showcasing over a dozen bands, including the California Honeydrops, and some of the state's best breweries. 🎭 The third annual Denver Fringe Festival is back this weekend, offering more than 40 improv, magic, cabaret and comedy shows across 10 venues in the Rino Art District and Five Points.🌸 Celebrate Japanese heritage and culture with live entertainment, food and drink at the Cherry Blossom Festival, hosted by the Sakura Foundation and Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple, which is back for its 48th year at Sakura Square this Saturday and Sunday. 🌮 Bring your appetite to the Denver Taco Festival at the Stockyards Event Center this Saturday and Sunday, with dozens of street taco vendors, chihuahua races, live music and Lucha libre. 🦄 Magic is in the air this Saturday and Sunday at the Unicorn Festival in Littleton, including real-life unicorns, famous princesses, a castle obstacle course and more.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The Best Japanese Fare in Denver, According to A Tokyo-Born Food Historian

Gil Asakawa was eight years old when his family moved from Japan to the United States. Soon after, the Tokyo-born author and journalist remembers feeling unaccepted for bringing sushi to school for lunch. “When I was a kid in third grade, I would have white kids teasing me and saying ‘You eat raw fish. You eat that sushi stuff. That’s gross,’” he says. “Now I bet those kids have their own kids and grandkids who eat sushi from King Soopers.”
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

15 Candy Sweethearts Mural Sweetens Wall in Downtown Loveland

Another mural has popped up in Downtown Loveland, in what is knows as Sweetheart Alley. How fitting is it the, that the mural be made up of sweetheart candies?. They've done a lot of work at the southeast corner of 5th Street and Cleveland, creating The Cleveland Station. Loveland's new, hip, honkytonk, Tom Davis Saloon is a part of it, and a new brewery is almost ready to open there, too.
LOVELAND, CO
K2 Radio

Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
1230 ESPN

1230 ESPN

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 1230AM has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1230espn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy