ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

MN Man Charged With Baiting and Killing Bear

By Jeff McMahon
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MORRISON COUNTY -- A Minnesota Man has been charged with baiting and killing a bear. Last week, 42-year-old Michael J. Thielen was charged in Morrison County District...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktbb.com

Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

(ST. MICHAEL, Minn.) -- A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were verbally...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota Man Dies Sunday in Freshwater Drowning on Pelican Lake

On Sunday, a 49-year-old Merrifield resident drowned in freshwater on Pelican Lake. A complaint of a guy being taken from the lake while swimming from a pontoon on the south end of Pelican Lake close to a public access received the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office’s attention at 2:59 pm.
MERRIFIELD, MN
KFIL Radio

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morrison County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Morrison County, MN
Power 96

Woman Killed in Central Minnesota Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
MORA, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Hunting#Hunting License#Insect
hometownnews.biz

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office June 24, 2022 – Flooding in Randall Area

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 6-24-2022 at approximately 2:44 am, their office started receiving reports of flooding in and around the city of Randall, MN. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Randall area received approximately eight inches of rainfall which started to flood downtown Randall. Emergency...
RANDALL, MN
WJON

Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
KARE 11

Heavy rain causes mass flooding in Randall, Minnesota

RANDALL, Minn. — Crews in Morrison County are working to clear several roads around Randall, Minnesota after heavy rain overnight caused mass flooding. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, all roads going to Randall are closed, as well as Highway 10 from Cushing to Randall after receiving about eight inches of rain.
RANDALL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJON

Bike Stolen in Waite Park; Storage Unit Broken Into in Freeport

Waite Park Policer is reporting a bike stolen while parked at McKinley school. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says the bike was stolen while the student was in school. No information about the bike is available. The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a...
WAITE PARK, MN
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: Man Suffers Severe Leg Injury After Motorcycle Crash

(KNSI) – A Paynesville man suffered a severe leg injury after crashing his motorcycle near St. Martin. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 28000-block of County Road 12 around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies found a Harley Davidson motorcycle lying on its side in a...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Update: 3-year-old boy reported missing in Rush City found safe

(FOX 9) - A 3-year-old boy reported missing in Rush City has been found. He was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was found by 10:17 a.m., the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said. He was found safe. The original story is below. Authorities are asking people to check their property...
RUSH CITY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man suffering from heat exhaustion rescued from Quarry Park rock pile

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from the top of a 100-foot rock pile in central Minnesota last weekend.Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 caller reported a man was yelling for help from atop a granite rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded and discovered the 43-year-old St. Cloud man could not get up or walk.Fire and medical crews assisted in rescuing the man, who was lowered from the pile with ropes and a basket. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.The sheriff's office said the man was cited for being in a restricted area, and noted that the rock piles are "very dangerous for anyone to be on."
WAITE PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

Nearly stationary thunderstorms dumped huge rain totals on central Minnesota Thursday night, and more rain and storms continue to impact the area Friday morning with more expected Friday night. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office posted pictures. "Multiple emergency personnel are out checking residences in the city of Randall due to...
RANDALL, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy